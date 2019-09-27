Lady Tigers lose conference match

The McClain Lady Tigers traveled to Miami Trace High School to face the Lady Panthers in a Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball duel and dropped a three-game match, 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16.

McClain Lady Tigers top servers were Jaelyn Pitzer 7-of-8, with two aces; Ashley Hardesty 5-of-5, one ace; and Iva Easter 5-of-6, with one ace.

Leading attacks were Jaelyn Pitzer 21-of-23, with five kills; Iva Easter 15-of-18, with four kills, and Gracey Eakins 13-of-14, with four kills.

Passing leaders for the volleyball matchup was Ashley Hardesty 28-of-37, Jaelyn Pitzer 26-of-35, and Kyndall Penwell 12-of-16.

Kaleigh Easter had 18 assists.

