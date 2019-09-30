Volley for a cure

The Hillsboro Lady Indians were hosts to Wilmington in Volley for the cure charity match to raise money for breast cancer awareness on Sept. 30.

The Lady Indians used maximum effort in all five sets to come out victorious against the Lady Hurricanes.

Hillsboro fell behind in the first set and was not not able to make a comeback but would reemerged from the ashes to become very competitive in the in the next four sets. The Lady Indians would make sure that Wilmington would earn their second set victory but Coach Dickey’s girls fought hard to put that one in the winning column.

Set scores:

First set- 25-17, Wilmington

Second set- 25-21, Hillsboro

Third set- 25-20, Wilmington

Fourth set- 24-23, Hillsboro

Fifth set- 15-11, Hillsboro

“The girls played with their hearts and finished, moved well on defense and executed on offense as well.” said Coach Dickey.

Gracie Dean with 10 kills, Katie Condo had 25 assists, Paige Loudin with 26 serves, and Emma Birkheimer led the team with 26 digs.

“When the girls want to fight then they will as long as they stay positive then they can do anything for the team.” said Coach Dickey.

Hillsboro will be on the road to face conference opponent the Miami Trace Lady Panthers Oct. 1.

Hillsboro's Paige Loudin preparing to send the ball back over the net

Lady Indians win 3 out of 5 sets against Wilmington