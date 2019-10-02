McClain defeats Lady Cavs

McClain hosted the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers on Tuesday in a hard-fought, five-game duel that saw the Lady Tigers emerge with the win over their Frontier Athletic Conference opponent.

Game scores were 25-20, 26-24, 17-25, 24-26 and 18-16.

Leading in serves for the Lady Tigers were Cierra Bolender with 19-of-20 and five aces; Jaelyn Pitzer was 13-of-14 with three aces; and Ashley Hardesty was 12-of-14 with three aces.

Attacks were led by Bolender who was 34-of-39 with 15 kills; Pitzer was 44-of-52 with 14 kills, Maddy Crawford was 19-of-25 with eight kills; and Iva Easter was 20-of-27 with eight kills.

In passing, Hardesty was 70-of-85, Pitzer was 54-of-65, Kaleigh Easter was 25-of-37; and Kyndall Penwell was 21-of-29.

Solo blocks leaders were Bolender and Crawford, who both had two blocks.

Kaleigh Easter led in sets, going 93-of-94 with 40 assists.

Lady Tigers rally in finale of five-game match