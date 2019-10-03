Posted on by

McClain beats Lady Indians


Hillsboro fall to the Lady Tigers on senior night

By Tate Erkenbrecher terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com

Cierra Bolender putting the ball up and over the net as Hope Middleton from Hillsboro tries to defend shown above

Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

The Hillsboro Lady Indians hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on senior night. Hillsboro would lose in five sets in a very hard played game by both teams.

1st set-25-21

2nd set-25-17

3rd set-25-22

4th set-25-24

5th set-15-14

Hillsboro seniors- Katie Condo had 25 assists, Abby Brown had six kills, and Paige Loudin had 10 kills in their last home game.

For McClain Evelyn Vanzant 8-8, 4 aces, Cierra Bolender 11-14, 4 aces, Iva Easter 18-19, 2 aces, Gracey Eakins 9-10, 2 aces led in serves.

Jaelyn Pitzer 41-47, 12 kills, Cierra Bolender 24-25, 11 kills, Iva Easter 21-27, 7 kills, Gracey Eakins 11-12, 6 kills were leading in attacks for the Lady Tigers.

Passing the ball was led by Ashley Hardesty 50-66, Jaelyn Pitzer 39-52, and Evelyn Vanzant 10-11.

Maddy Crawford 1 and Gracey Eakins 1 had solo blocks for the team.

Kaleigh Easter 66-70, 35 assists would lead with the most sets.

McClain will be home against Lynchburg-Clay on 0ct. 10.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

