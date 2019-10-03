McClain beats Lady Indians

The Hillsboro Lady Indians hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on senior night. Hillsboro would lose in five sets in a very hard played game by both teams.

1st set-25-21

2nd set-25-17

3rd set-25-22

4th set-25-24

5th set-15-14

Hillsboro seniors- Katie Condo had 25 assists, Abby Brown had six kills, and Paige Loudin had 10 kills in their last home game.

For McClain Evelyn Vanzant 8-8, 4 aces, Cierra Bolender 11-14, 4 aces, Iva Easter 18-19, 2 aces, Gracey Eakins 9-10, 2 aces led in serves.

Jaelyn Pitzer 41-47, 12 kills, Cierra Bolender 24-25, 11 kills, Iva Easter 21-27, 7 kills, Gracey Eakins 11-12, 6 kills were leading in attacks for the Lady Tigers.

Passing the ball was led by Ashley Hardesty 50-66, Jaelyn Pitzer 39-52, and Evelyn Vanzant 10-11.

Maddy Crawford 1 and Gracey Eakins 1 had solo blocks for the team.

Kaleigh Easter 66-70, 35 assists would lead with the most sets.

McClain will be home against Lynchburg-Clay on 0ct. 10.

Cierra Bolender putting the ball up and over the net as Hope Middleton from Hillsboro tries to defend shown above

Hillsboro fall to the Lady Tigers on senior night