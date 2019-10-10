Indians shutout the Rockets

The Hillsboro Indians(4-10-1) claimed a last regular season victory by defeating the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets(1-8-1) 4-0, before moving on to tournament play next week.

The Indians scored the first and only goal in the first half with 18:42 left, Brock Haines scored the goal and Payton Robinson received the assist. Hillsboro and Fayetteville-Perry could not lock anything down the rest of the first half and had several failed attempts scoring a goal.

Freshman Payton Robinson for Hillsboro came out hot and scored the second goal of the game with 37:05 left and Dylan Rigsby received the assist. Dylan Rigsby came back with his own goal with an assist from Robinson with 32:00 left in the second half. The Rockets reflected an attempt into their own goal with 28:15 left to give the Hillsboro their fourth goal.

The final score of the event was the Indians(5-10-1) 4-0 over the Rockets(1-9-1) to top off the season.

“So happy to send my seniors out with a win and a shutout for my senior goalie, nothing better than that and I couldn’t have had a better group of guys for my first season as head coach.” said Couch Adam Schelling.

The Indians will begin tournament play against the Circleville Tigers(5-9-2) at Circleville High School Oct. 17. Fayetteville-Perry Rockets will be home against the Cincinnati Christian Cougars(9-1-2) Oct. 15.

Brock Haines fighting for the procession in the photo shown above

