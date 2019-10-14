AP high school football poll

The Associated Press high school football poll

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (22)7-0228

2, Lakewood St. Edward6-1190

3, Fairfield (2)7-0170

4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1)7-0159

5, Cincinnati Elder6-1140

6, Cincinnati St. Xavier6-1125

7, Springfield6-175

8, Euclid6-156

9, Dublin Coffman6-140

10, Pickerington Central6-136

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 30. Cincinnati Colerain 28. Groveport-Madison 26. Springboro 22.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (12)7-0221

2, Akron Hoban (6)6-1196

3, Toledo Central Catholic (6)7-0191

4, Cincinnati Turpin7-0136

5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne7-0119

6, Avon7-0104

7, Mayfield7-092

8, Cincinnati La Salle (1)6-187

9, Cincinnati Winton Woods5-263

10, Columbus St. Francis DeSales6-130

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 26. Harrison 25. Avon Lake 16. Troy 14. Cleveland Benedictine 13.

DIVISION III

1, New Philadelphia (5)7-0181

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (10)7-0168

3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4)6-1167

4, Mansfield (2)7-0115

5, Trotwood-Madison6-1107

6, Granville7-0105

7, Chagrin Falls Kenston (2)6-197

8, Streetsboro7-083

9, Aurora (1)7-076

10, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1)6-173

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 40. Norwalk 40. Franklin 25. Jackson 21. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 16. Chardon 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17)7-0233

2, Perry (8)7-0208

3, Newark Licking Valley7-0169

4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie6-1165

5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy7-0114

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill6-195

7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley6-182

8, Waynesville6-158

9, Ottawa-Glandorf6-127

10, Waverly6-125

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21. Galion 20. Poland Seminary 19. Milton-Union 19. Germantown Valley View 18. Wintersville Indian Creek 18. Kenton 15.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (21)7-0246

2, Orrville (3)7-0189

3, Pemberville Eastwood (1)7-0156

4, West Jefferson7-0146

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood7-0137

(tie), Oak Harbor7-0137

7, Garrettsville Garfield7-087

8, Ironton6-179

9, Springfield Shawnee6-131

10, West Liberty-Salem6-123

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 19. Sugarcreek Garaway 16. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15. Northwood 13.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (22)7-0237

2, Liberty Center (1)7-0175

3, Glouster Trimble (1)7-0143

4, New Middletown Springfield (1)7-0135

5, Anna6-1128

6, Beverly Fort Frye7-0120

7, Minster6-195

8, Archbold6-154

9, Mechanicsburg6-148

10, Howard East Knox7-035

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 31. Mogadore 28. Bainbridge Paint Valley 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Arcanum 19. Frankfort Adena 15. Salineville Southern 14.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (18)6-1221

2, McComb (3)7-0172

3, Leipsic (1)7-0163

4, Norwalk St. Paul (1)7-0139

5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep6-1122

6, Ft. Loramie6-1112

7, Hamler Patrick Henry6-1110

8, Hamilton New Miami6-063

9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights5-154

10, Lucas (1)6-142

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 31. Lancaster Fisher Catholic 26. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 16. <