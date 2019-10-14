AP high school football poll

The Associated Press high school football poll
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (22)7-0228
2, Lakewood St. Edward6-1190
3, Fairfield (2)7-0170
4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1)7-0159
5, Cincinnati Elder6-1140
6, Cincinnati St. Xavier6-1125
7, Springfield6-175
8, Euclid6-156
9, Dublin Coffman6-140
10, Pickerington Central6-136
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 30. Cincinnati Colerain 28. Groveport-Madison 26. Springboro 22.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (12)7-0221
2, Akron Hoban (6)6-1196
3, Toledo Central Catholic (6)7-0191
4, Cincinnati Turpin7-0136
5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne7-0119
6, Avon7-0104
7, Mayfield7-092
8, Cincinnati La Salle (1)6-187
9, Cincinnati Winton Woods5-263
10, Columbus St. Francis DeSales6-130
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 26. Harrison 25. Avon Lake 16. Troy 14. Cleveland Benedictine 13.
DIVISION III
1, New Philadelphia (5)7-0181
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (10)7-0168
3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4)6-1167
4, Mansfield (2)7-0115
5, Trotwood-Madison6-1107
6, Granville7-0105
7, Chagrin Falls Kenston (2)6-197
8, Streetsboro7-083
9, Aurora (1)7-076
10, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1)6-173
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 40. Norwalk 40. Franklin 25. Jackson 21. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 16. Chardon 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17)7-0233
2, Perry (8)7-0208
3, Newark Licking Valley7-0169
4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie6-1165
5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy7-0114
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill6-195
7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley6-182
8, Waynesville6-158
9, Ottawa-Glandorf6-127
10, Waverly6-125
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21. Galion 20. Poland Seminary 19. Milton-Union 19. Germantown Valley View 18. Wintersville Indian Creek 18. Kenton 15.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (21)7-0246
2, Orrville (3)7-0189
3, Pemberville Eastwood (1)7-0156
4, West Jefferson7-0146
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood7-0137
(tie), Oak Harbor7-0137
7, Garrettsville Garfield7-087
8, Ironton6-179
9, Springfield Shawnee6-131
10, West Liberty-Salem6-123
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 19. Sugarcreek Garaway 16. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15. Northwood 13.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (22)7-0237
2, Liberty Center (1)7-0175
3, Glouster Trimble (1)7-0143
4, New Middletown Springfield (1)7-0135
5, Anna6-1128
6, Beverly Fort Frye7-0120
7, Minster6-195
8, Archbold6-154
9, Mechanicsburg6-148
10, Howard East Knox7-035
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 31. Mogadore 28. Bainbridge Paint Valley 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Arcanum 19. Frankfort Adena 15. Salineville Southern 14.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (18)6-1221
2, McComb (3)7-0172
3, Leipsic (1)7-0163
4, Norwalk St. Paul (1)7-0139
5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep6-1122
6, Ft. Loramie6-1112
7, Hamler Patrick Henry6-1110
8, Hamilton New Miami6-063
9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights5-154
10, Lucas (1)6-142
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 31. Lancaster Fisher Catholic 26. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 16. <