AP high school football poll

The latest Associated Press high school football poll:

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain (22) 9-0 238

2, Mentor (2) 8-1 201

3, Hilliard Davidson 8-1 162

4, Solon 8-1 119

5, Clayton Northmont 8-1 117

6, Canton McKinley 8-1 77

(tie) Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 77

8, Dublin Coffman 8-1 76

9, Reynoldsburg 8-1 59

10, Pickerington Central 7-2 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland St. Ignatius 44. Springfield 36. Euclid 30.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (18) 9-0 233

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 9-0 201

3, Massillon Washington 9-0 170

4, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (1) 9-0 148

5, Wadsworth 9-0 130

6, Maple Heights 9-0 86

7, Cincinnati Winton Woods 8-1 60

8, Kings Mills Kings 8-1 59

9, Avon 8-1 53

10, Barberton 9-0 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 46. Olmsted Falls (1)16. Troy 12.

DIVISION III

1, Kettering Archbishop Alter (8) 8-1 213

2, Bellbrook (13) 9-0 204

3, Canfield (1) 8-1 147

4, Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 108

5, Thornville Sheridan 8-1 103

6, Columbus Eastmoor Academy 8-1 101

7, Columbus Bishop Hartley (2) 7-2 72

8, Akron East 8-1 47

(tie) Wapakoneta 8-1 47

10, Trotwood-Madison 6-3 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Buckeye 34. Granville 30. Hillsboro 24. Norwalk 24. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 20. Chardon 18. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 16. Clyde 16. Alliance Marlington 13. Athens 12.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Marys Memorial (12) 9-0 202

2, Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 9-0 191

3, Hubbard (1) 9-0 165

4, Steubenville (5) 8-1 149

5, Bellville Clear Fork (2) 9-0 119

6, St. Clairsville 9-0 110

7, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 8-1 98

8, London 9-0 80

9, Perry 8-1 72

10, Cincinnati Indian Hill 8-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallipolis Gallia Academy 14. Girard 13.

DIVISION V

1, Genoa Area (11) 9-0 202

2, Middletown Madison (3) 9-0 184

3, Wheelersburg (5) 8-1 160

4, Liberty Center (1) 9-0 145

5, Johnstown-Monroe 8-1 120

6, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (1) 9-0 102

7, Anna (2) 7-2 76

8, Oak Harbor 8-1 69

9, Leavittsburg Labrae 8-1 49

10, West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marion Pleasant 25. Wickliffe 19. Akron Manchester 19.

DIVISION VI

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 9-0 228

2, Kirtland (1) 9-0 179

3, Lima Central Catholic 8-0 141

4, Mogadore 8-1 117

5, Rootstown 9-0 110

6, Coldwater 7-2 78

7, McDonald (1) 9-0 77

8, Galion Northmor 9-0 75

9, St. Henry 7-2 58

10, Mechanicsburg 8-1 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bainbridge Paint Valley 47. Beverly Fort Frye 28. Creston Norwayne 14.

DIVISION VII

1, Sycamore Mohawk (13) 9-0 200

2, Edgerton (2) 9-0 176

3, Pandora-Gilboa (1) 9-0 166

4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 9-0 134

5, Ft. Loramie 8-1 118

6, McComb 8-1 109

7, Tiffin Calvert 8-1 86

8, Convoy Crestview 8-1 59

9, Minster (3) 6-3 58

10, Norwalk St. Paul (1) 8-1 44

(tie)Glouster Trimble 8-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Windham 19. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 14.