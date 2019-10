OHSAA Soccer, Volleyball Regional Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct state tournaments this weekend in cross country, while the volleyball and soccer tournaments have reached the regional round.

2019 OHSAA Volleyball

Regional Pairings

Home team listed first. Dates, locations and times subject to change.

Records indicated are as of district final from available information.

Rankings are from the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association State Poll released on Oct. 14.

Division I

Hudson Region

Canton GlenOak (23-1) vs. Painesville Riverside (20-5) at Hudson High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Solon (15-9) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (16-6) at Hudson High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Hudson High School, 2 p.m.

Norwalk Region

No. 7 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (19-6) vs. No. 4 Toledo St. Ursula Academy (20-3) at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Toledo Notre Dame Academy (15-10) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (25-0) at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Norwalk High School, 2 p.m.

Worthington Region

No. 17 Powell Olentangy Liberty (18-7) vs. No. 8 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (20-4) at Worthington Kilbourne High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 18 Columbus Bishop Watterson (21-5) vs. No. 6 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (23-2) at Worthington Kilbourne High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Worthington Kilbourne High School, 2 p.m.

West Chester Region

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (13-13) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (23-2) at Lakota West High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 5 Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy (20-5) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (22-3) at Lakota West High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Lakota West High School, 2 p.m.

Division I State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Hudson Region vs. Worthington Region, Fri., Nov. 8 at Noon

West Chester Region vs. Norwalk Region, Fri., Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

Division II

Stow Region

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (12-12) vs. No. 15 Canfield (17-5) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 3 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (18-7) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (19-6) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Stow- Munroe Falls High School, 2 p.m.

Heath Region

No. 2 Dover (22-2) vs. No. 8 Thornville Sheridan (24-2) at Heath High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 18 New Concord John Glenn (20-4) vs. No. 12 Sparta Highland (22-4) at Heath High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Heath High School, 2 p.m.

Lexington Region

Maumee (20-7) vs. No. 5 Parma Heights Holy Name (23-2) at Lexington High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 11 Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1) vs. Norwalk (17-9) at Lexington High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Lexington High School, 2 p.m.

Vandalia Region

No. 1 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (27-1) vs. No. 17 Cincinnati Wyoming (22-4) at Butler High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (22-3) vs. No. 9 Tipp City Tippecanoe (23-1) at Butler High School, Thurs., 8 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Butler High School, 6 p.m.

Division II State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Heath Region vs. Lexington Region, Thurs., Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.

Vandalia Region vs. Stow Region, Thurs., Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Division III

Barberton Region

Apple Creek Waynedale (22-3) vs. No. 11 Mantua Crestwood (22-2) at Barberton High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 9 Columbiana Crestview (24-1) vs. No. 4 Independence (21-4) at Barberton High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Barberton High School, 2 p.m.

Millbury Region

No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2) vs. No. 7 Galion (24-1) at Lake High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 19 Johnstown-Monroe (18-7) vs. No. 2 Findlay Liberty-Benton (24-2) at Lake High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Lake High School, 2 p.m.

Logan Region

Berlin Highland (25-1) vs. Chillicothe Huntington (17-7) at Logan High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 3 Wheelersburg (25-0) vs. Frankfort Adena (16-7) at Logan High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Logan High School, 2 p.m.

Kettering Region

No. 17 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (19-6) vs. Fredericktown (21-4) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 12 Versailles (14-12) vs. Casstown Miami East (18-9) at Kettering Fairmont High School Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Kettering Fairmont High School, 2 p.m.

Division III State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Barberton Region vs. Logan Region, Thurs., Nov. 7 at Noon

Kettering Region vs. Millbury Region, Thurs., Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

Division IV

Uniontown Region

No. 4 Monroeville (24-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (22-4) at Lake High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Newton Falls (17-7) vs. No. 12 Dalton (23-2) at Lake High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Lake High School, 2 p.m.

Elida Region

No. 2 New Bremen (24-1) vs. No. 1 St. Henry (23-2) at Elida High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Miller City (22-3) vs. No. 3 Tiffin Calvert (24-1) at Elida High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Elida High School, 2 p.m.

Carroll Region

Newark Catholic (17-6) vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (22-3) at Bloom-Carroll High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

South Webster (20-5) vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah (16-7) at Bloom-Carroll High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Bloom-Carroll High School, 2 p.m.

Clayton Region

Russia (16-10) vs. Sidney Fairlawn (16-12) at Northmont High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Fort Loramie (25-2) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (13-8) at Northmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Northmont High School, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Elida Region vs. Uniontown Region, Fri., Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.

Carroll Region vs. Clayton Region, Fri., Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.

2019 OHSAA Boys

Soccer Regional Pairings

Home Team Listed First. Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change

Records Indicated Are as of District Final from Available Information

Rankings are from the Seventh Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Division I

Region 1

North Canton Hoover (13-4-2) vs. Shaker Heights (11-3-6) at Solon High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 1 Medina (18-0-1) vs Solon (13-5-1) at Nordonia High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 2

No. 2 Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-0-2) vs. No. 8 Avon (17-0-2) at Brunswick High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Milford (15-2-2) vs. No. 9 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (16-1-3) at Wapakoneta High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 3

No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (15-2-1) vs. Westerville Central (11-8-1) at Dublin Jerome High School, Wed., 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Columbus St. Charles (14-3-2) vs. No. 5 Worthington Kilbourne (18-0-3) at Westerville Central High School, Wed., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 4

Cincinnati St. Xavier (12-5-2) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (17-1-2) at Lebanon Junior High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Liberty Township Lakota East (14-3-3) vs. Cincinnati Elder (12-5-2) at Monroe High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Division I State Semifinals and Championship

Region 1 vs. Region 2, Wed., Nov. 6 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 4, Wed., Nov. 6 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sun., Nov. 10 at MAPFRE Stadium, TBA

Division II

Region 5

No. 9 Warren Howland (18-0-1) vs. No. 4 Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (14-2-2) at Ravenna High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-11-1) vs. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-4-7) at Twinsburg High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 6

No. 1 Bay Village Bay (18-0-0) vs. No. 5 Lexington (20-1-0) at Wadsworth, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 6 Lima Shawnee (18-1-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (12-3-2) at Findlay High School, Wed., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 7

No. 14 Gahanna Columbus Academy (11-3-5) vs. Bexley (7-9-3) at Westerville Central High School, Wed., 5:30 p.m.

Millersburg West Holmes (9-7-3) vs. Dover (15-0-4) at Coshocton High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 8

No. 2 (tie) Cincinnati Wyoming (18-0-1) vs. No. 11 Monroe (17-0-2) at Lakota East High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 2 (tie) Tipp City Tippecanoe (19-0-1) vs. No. 8 Marietta (19-0-1) at TBA, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Division II State Semifinals and Championship

Region 5 vs. Region 6, Wed., Nov. 6 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 8, Wed., Nov. 6 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sun., Nov. 10 at MAPFRE Stadium, TBA

Division III

Region 9

Kidron Central Christian (13-5-0) vs. No. 13 Kirtland (14-5-0) at Streetsboro High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Mantua Crestwood (17-2-3) vs. No. 3 Canfield South Range (17-2-0) at Niles McKinley High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 10

Bluffton (15-2-2) vs. Fairview Park Fairview (11-6-2) at Perkins High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Kalida (14-4-1) vs. No. 1 Toledo Ottawa Hills (17-2-2) at Findlay High School, Wed., 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 11

Lynchburg-Clay (13-4-2) vs. South Webster (15-3-1) at Waverly High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Columbus Wellington School (14-2-3) vs. No. 14 Berlin Hiland (15-3-1) at Lakewood High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 12

No. 7 Botkins (17-0-2) vs. No. 12 Cincinnati Mariemont (14-3-2) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 8 Cincinnati Seven Hills (14-2-4) vs. Grandview Heights (10-5-4) at Xenia Football Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Division III State Semifinals and Championship

Region 9 vs. Region 10, Wed., Nov. 6 at TBA, TBA

Region 11 vs. Region 12, Wed., Nov. 6 at TBA, TBA

Division III State Championship: Sun., Nov. 10 at MAPFRE Stadium, TBA

2019 OHSAA Girls

Soccer Regional Pairings

Home Team Listed First. Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change

Records Indicated Are as of District Final from Available Information

Rankings are from the Seventh Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Division I

Region 1

No. 7 Medina (15-2-2) vs. No. 8 (tie) Massillon Jackson (13-2-3) at Green Memorial Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Mayfield (13-4-3) vs. No. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (16-0-3) at Twinsburg High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 2

Berea-Midpark (16-3-0) vs. No. 3 Strongsville (15-2-2) at North Ridgeville High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Oregon Clay (13-6-2) vs. No. 2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (19-0-0) at Ottawa Hills High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 3

No. 8 (tie) Dublin Coffman (16-5-1) vs. Westerville North (14-3-1) at Westerville Central High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Marysville (18-2-3) vs. No. 12 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (17-2-4) at Dublin Jerome High School, Tues., 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 4

No. 4 West Chester Lakota West (18-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-2) at Mason High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Loveland (15-3-0) vs. No. 1 Beavercreek m (19-0-0) at Monroe High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Division I State Semifinals and Championship

Region 1 vs. Region 2, Tues., Nov. 5 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 4, Tues., Nov. 5 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at MAPFRE Stadium, TBA

Division II

Region 5

No. 4 Canfield (15-2-0) vs. Chagrin Falls (16-2-1 at Streetsboro High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (11-7-1) vs. No. 3 Copley (14-4-1) at Nordonia High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 6

No. 2 Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (15-1-4) vs. Rocky River (11-6-1) at Brunswick High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 15 Celina (15-2-4) vs. Oak Harbor (13-4-1) at Findlay High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 7

No. 12 Lancaster Fairfield Union (18-2-0) vs. No. 14 Granville (11-4-5) at Bloom-Carroll High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Creston Norwayne (15-4-0) vs. Dover (13-4-3) at Canton South High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 8

Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-4-4) vs No. 6 Monroe (19-0-0) at Lebanon High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (18-1-1) vs. Dayton Oakwood (12-6-1) at Miamisburg High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Division II State Semifinals and Championship

Region 5 vs. Region 6, Tues., Nov. 5 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 8, Tues., Nov. 5 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at MAPFRE Stadium, TBA

Division III

Region 9

No. 4 Kirtland (15-4-0) vs. No. 15 Doylestown Chippewa (16-2-1) at Medina High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Independence (13-3-3) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (11-7-0) at Ravenna High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 10

Archbold (15-1-3) vs. Spencerville (16-3-0) at Defiance High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 11 Findlay Liberty-Benton (17-1-1) vs. No. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (20-0-0) at Perrysburg Junior High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 11

No. 8 Gahanna Columbus Academy (14-3-2) vs. Lynchburg-Clay (14-2-3) at Chillicothe High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

New Middletown Springfield (18-1-0) vs. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (9-7-2) at New Philadelphia High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Region 12

No. 13 Cincinnati Madeira (14-8-4) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Mariemont (10-3-6) at Norwood High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 1 Cincinnati Country Day (16-0-2) vs. No. 2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (11-1-2) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at TBA, Saturday at TBA

Division III State Semifinals and Championship

Region 9 vs. Region 10, Tues., Nov. 5 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Region 11 vs. Region 12, Tues., Nov. 5 at TBA, 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at MAPFRE Stadium, TBA

