OHSAA football playoff matchups

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs Sunday. On August 1, 715 OHSAA member schools began practice, and now 224 schools have qualified for the playoffs.

During the first four rounds of the playoffs, all games will kick off at 7 PM. Division I, II, III and VI games are on Fridays. Division IV, V and VII games are on Saturdays.

OHSAA Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Pairings

Pairings include seed and record. Higher seed hosts.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 1

8 Cleveland Heights (9-1) at 1 Mentor (10-0)

7 Medina (7-3) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

6 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 3 Euclid (8-2)

5 Solon (8-2) at 4 Canton McKinley (8-2)

Region 2

8 Marysville (6-4) at 1 Springfield (9-1)

7 Clayton Northmont (6-4) at 2 Toledo Whitmer (9-1)

6 Perrysburg (8-2) at 3 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

5 Springboro (9-1) at 4 Dublin Jerome (8-2)

Region 3

8 Westerville Central (7-3) at 1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-1)

7 Reynoldsburg (7-3) at 2 Pickerington Central (9-1)

6 Pickerington North (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)

5 Hilliard Davidson (7-3) at 4 Groveport Madison (8-2)

Region 4

8 Mason (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-2)

7 Hamilton (5-5) at 2 Fairfield (9-1)

6 Cincinnati Princeton (6-4) at 3 Cincinnati Colerain (9-1)

5 West Chester Lakota West (7-3) at 4 Cincinnati Elder (8-2)

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 5

8 Warren G. Harding (7-3) at 1 Massillon Washington (10-0)

7 Willoughby South (6-4) at 2 Mayfield (10-0)

6 Alliance (7-3) at 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Massillon Perry (8-2)

Region 6

8 Wooster (7-3) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Maple Heights (7-3) at 2 Avon Lake (9-1)

6 Olmsted Falls (7-3) at 3 Wadsworth (8-2)

5 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Benedictine (9-1)

Region 7

8 Toledo St. Frances de Sales (6-4) at 1 Toledo Central Catholic (10-0)

7 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-4) at 2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-0)

6 Lewis Center Olentangy (5-5) at 3 Troy (8-2)

5 Westerville South (6-4) at 4 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (7-3)

Region 8

8 Morrow Little Miami (8-2) at 1 Cincinnati La Salle (8-2)

7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8-2) at 2 Cincinnati Turpin (10-0)

6 Canal Winchester (9-1) at 3 Harrison (9-1)

5 Columbus Walnut Ridge (10-0) at 4 Xenia (9-1)

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 9

8 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-2) at 1 New Philadelphia (9-1)

7 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-2) at 2 Streetsboro (10-0)

6 Chardon (8-2) at 3 Dover (7-3)

5 Steubenville (6-3) at 4 Aurora (10-0)

Region 10

8 Cleveland Glenville (7-3) at 1 Norwalk (8-2)

7 Bay Village Bay (7-3) at 2 Mansfield Senior (9-1)

6 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2) at 3 Tiffin Columbian (9-1)

5 Sandusky (7-3) at 4 Medina Buckeye (8-2)

Region 11

8 London (7-2) at 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-1)

7 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (10-0)

6 Columbus Centennial (9-1) at 3 Jackson (10-0)

5 Zanesville (7-3) at 4 Granville (9-1)

Region 12

8 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-4) at 1 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (8-2)

7 Trotwood-Madison (7-3) at 2 Wapakoneta (9-1)

6 St. Marys Memorial (8-2) at 3 Franklin (9-1)

5 Hamilton Ross (8-2) at 4 Hamilton Badin (7-3)

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 13

8 Girard (6-4) at 1 Perry (10-0)

7 Struthers (6-4) at 2 Poland Seminary (8-2)

6 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Wintersville Indian Creek (9-1)

5 Salem (8-2) at 4 Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-3)

Region 14

8 Clyde (6-4) at 1 LaGrange Keystone (9-1)

7 Bellevue (6-4) at 2 Wauseon (8-2)

6 Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) at 3 Galion (8-2)

5 Milan Edison (7-3) at 4 Shelby (7-3)

Region 15

8 Columbus Marion-Franklin (7-3) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)

7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2) at 2 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-1)

6 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-1) at 3 Waverly (8-2)

5 St. Clairsville (8-2) at 4 New Concord John Glenn (8-2)

Region 16

8 West Milton Milton-Union (8-2) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

7 Germantown Valley View (8-2) at 2 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

6 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-1) at 3 Waynesville (9-1)

5 Cincinnati Indian Hill (8-2) at 4 Kenton (8-2)

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 17

8 Magnolia Sandy Valley (9-1) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)

7 Rootstown (7-3) at 2 Akron Manchester (7-3)

6 Sugarcreek Garaway (8-2) at 3 Garrettville Garfield (9-1)

5 Bellaire (7-3) at 4 Canfield South Range (7-3)

Region 18

8 Beachwood (8-2) at 1 Oak Harbor (10-0)

7 Elyria Catholic (7-3) at 2 Orrville (9-1)

6 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (7-2) at 3 Marion Pleasant (8-2)

5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-1) at 4 Pemberville Eastwood (10-0)

Region 19

8 Wellston (7-3) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

7 Portsmouth (8-2) at 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0)

6 Minford (7-3) at 3 Wheelersburg (7-3)

5 Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-3) at 4 Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2)

Region 20

8 Blanchester (6-4) at 1 Cincinnati Taft (9-1)

7 Cincinnati Summit County Day (7-2) at 2 West Jefferson (9-1)

6 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at 3 Springfield Shawnee (8-2)

5 Cincinnati Madeira (8-2) at 4 West Liberty-Salem (9-1)

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 21

8 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 1 New Middletown Springfield (10-0)

7 Brookfield (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (9-1)

6 Dalton (9-1) at 3 Beverly Fort Frye (10-0)

5 Salineville Southern Local (10-0) at 4 Glouster Trimble (10-0)

Region 22

8 Carey (5-5) at 1 Collins Western Reserve (9-1)

7 Creston Norwayne (5-5) at 2 Attica Seneca East (9-1)

6 Ashland Crestview (7-3) at 3 Howard East Knox (10-0)

5 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 4 Galion Northmor (9-1)

Region 23

8 Sherwood Fairview (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

7 Harrod Allen East (9-1) at 2 Liberty Center (9-1)

6 Coldwater (8-2) at 3 Archbold (9-1)

5 Anna (9-1) at 4 Minster (9-1)

Region 24

8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (8-2) at 1 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)

7 Columbus Grandview Heights (6-4) at 2 Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-2)

6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Frankfort Adena (8-2)

5 Worthington Christian (8-2) at 4 Covington (8-2)

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 25

8 Malvern (5-5) at 1 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

7 McDonald (6-4) at 2 Lucas (8-2)

6 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3) at 3 Toronto (8-2)

5 Warren John F. Kennedy (7-3) at 4 Independence (7-3)

Region 26

8 Sycamore Mohawk (6-4) at 1 Leipsic (9-1)

7 Edon (7-3) at 2 Nowalk St. Paul (8-2)

6 Arlington (7-3) at 3 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3)

5 Edgerton (8-2) at 4 McComb (8-2)

Region 27

8 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (6-4) at 1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

7 Reedsville Eastern (8-2) at 2 Newark Catholic (7-3)

6 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-1) at 3 Shadyside (7-3)

5 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) at 4 Waterford (8-2)

Region 28

8 New Bremen (7-3) at 1 Hamilton New Miami (9-0)

7 Union City Mississinawa Valley (7-3) at 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (8-2)

6 Dola Hardin Northern (7-3) at 3 Fort Loramie (9-1)

5 Lima Perry (7-2) at 4 Cincinnati College Prep Academy (8-2)

OHSAA Football Final Computer Ratings – Nov. 3, 2019

Top eight schools from each region in the final report qualify for the playoffs.

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (10-0) 40.0869, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (9-1) 33.9745, 3. Euclid (8-2) 29.6965, 4. Canton McKinley (8-2) 29.35, 5. Solon (8-2) 28.8, 6. Massillon Jackson (8-2) 26.25, 7. Medina (7-3) 25.5, 8. Cleveland Heights (9-1) 24.75, 9. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-4) 19.5, 10. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-5) 19.1438, 11. Brunswick (6-4) 16.7, 12. Strongsville (5-5) 15.9

Region 2 – 1. Springfield (9-1) 32.25, 2. Tol. Whitmer (9-1) 30.7515, 3. Dublin Coffman (8-2) 29.2, 4. Dublin Jerome (8-2) 27.6, 5. Springboro (9-1) 27.2, 6. Perrysburg (8-2) 21.125, 7. Clayton Northmont (6-4) 18.7, 8. Marysville (6-4) 13.25, 9. Findlay (4-6) 11.45, 10. Hilliard Bradley (4-6) 11.25, 11. Kettering Fairmont (4-6) 10.05, 12. Centerville (4-6) 9.55

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-1) 36.85, 2. Pickerington Central (9-1) 33.7082, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1) 29.35, 4. Groveport-Madison (8-2) 24.95, 5. Hilliard Davidson (7-3) 23.5, 6. Pickerington North (6-4) 23.0919, 7. Reynoldsburg (7-3) 20.3101, 8. Westerville Central (7-3) 19.85, 9. Hilliard Darby (7-3) 18.996, 10. New Albany (7-3) 18.9, 11. Upper Arlington (6-4) 18.1878, 12. Gahanna Lincoln (3-7) 8.2631

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-2) 34.0399, 2. Fairfield (9-1) 32.75, 3. Cin. Colerain (9-1) 31, 4. Cin. Elder (8-2) 29.2876, 5. West Chester Lakota West (7-3) 20.55, 6. Cin. Princeton (6-4) 15.85, 7. Hamilton (5-5) 14.5, 8. Mason (5-5) 14.1, 9. Cincinnati West Clermont (5-5) 13.504, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-5) 12.95, 11. Cin. Sycamore (5-5) 11.35, 12. Cin. Walnut Hills (5-5) 11.1

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (10-0) 39.9, 2. Mayfield (10-0) 33.3, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1) 28.7869, 4. Massillon Perry (8-2) 24.347, 5. Hudson (7-3) 20.35, 6. Alliance (7-3) 18.4, 7. Willoughby South (6-4) 16.45, 8. Warren G. Harding (7-3) 16.1222, 9. North Canton Hoover (5-5) 14.05, 10. Macedonia Nordonia (5-5) 12.9, 11. Uniontown Lake (6-4) 11.65, 12. Kent Roosevelt (5-5) 10.95

Region 6 – 1. Avon (10-0) 33.55, 2. Avon Lake (9-1) 28.75, 3. Wadsworth (8-2) 26.5, 4. Cle. Benedictine (9-1) 22.1, 5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (7-3) 21, 6. Olmsted Falls (7-3) 19.9, 7. Maple Hts. (7-3) 19.7, 8. Wooster (7-3) 18.5, 9. Barberton (7-3) 17.25, 10. Amherst Steele (7-3) 16.25, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-5) 15.25, 12. Garfield Hts. (6-4) 11.35

Region 7 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (10-0) 35.8449, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-0) 32.1, 3. Troy (8-2) 22, 4. Tol. St. John’s (7-3) 20.85, 5. Westerville South (6-4) 20.15, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-5) 16.7, 7. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-4) 16.25, 8. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (6-4) 14.95, 9. Piqua (5-5) 13.65, 10. Holland Springfield (5-5) 11.4, 11. Dublin Scioto (4-6) 10.5, 12. Oregon Clay (5-5) 10.45

Region 8 – 1. Cin. LaSalle (8-2) 34.5833, 2. Cin. Turpin (10-0) 32.35, 3. Harrison (9-1) 30.85, 4. Xenia (9-1) 27.15, 5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (10-0) 26.25, 6. Canal Winchester (9-1) 25.9, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (8-2) 25.5611, 8. Morrow Little Miami (8-2) 24.85, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (6-3) 24.3889, 10. Cin. Anderson (7-3) 21.7, 11. Oxford Talawanda (7-3) 18.4, 12. Ashville Teays Valley (7-3) 16.65

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (9-1) 28.6776, 2. Streetsboro (10-0) 28.3, 3. Dover (7-3) 26.9079, 4. Aurora (10-0) 26.4, 5. Steubenville (6-3) 25.7395, 6. Chardon (8-2) 25.4, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (8-2) 22.9, 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-2) 22.1, 9. Ravenna (8-2) 20.1, 10. Canfield (7-3) 19.1, 11. Niles McKinley (7-3) 18.95, 12. Akron East (7-3) 18

Region 10 – 1. Norwalk (8-2) 26.6, 2. Mansfield Senior (9-1) 25.25, 3. Tiffin Columbian (9-1) 24.05, 4. Medina Buckeye (8-2) 23.65, 5. Sandusky (7-3) 22.05, 6. Parma Hts. Holy Name (8-2) 21, 7. Bay Village Bay (7-3) 20.1, 8. Cle. Glenville (7-3) 15.7, 9. Richfield Revere (5-5) 14.45, 10. Lodi Cloverleaf (6-4) 13.2, 11. Norton (5-5) 12.2, 12. Caledonia River Valley (6-4) 11.65

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (9-1) 33.7214, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (10-0) 31.2606, 3. Jackson (10-0) 28.2, 4. Granville (9-1) 22.2, 5. Zanesville (7-3) 20.5667, 6. Cols. Centennial (9-1) 20.35, 7. Thornville Sheridan (8-2) 19.85, 8. London (7-2) 19.1667, 9. Bellbrook (8-2) 18.85, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-3) 16.65, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (7-3) 16.4768, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (6-4) 15.3

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-2) 25.55, 2. Wapakoneta (9-1) 25.25, 3. Franklin (9-1) 23.9, 4. Hamilton Badin (7-3) 20.1, 5. Hamilton Ross (8-2) 19.95, 6. St. Marys Memorial (8-2) 19.6, 7. Trotwood-Madison (7-3) 18.3553, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-4) 17.2909, 9. Greenville (7-3) 15.8, 10. Cin. Hughes (7-3) 15.35, 11. Goshen (7-3) 13.9, 12. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-5) 12.15

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (10-0) 29.55, 2. Poland Seminary (8-2) 25.15, 3. Wintersville Indian Creek (9-1) 22.4813, 4. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (7-3) 19.05, 5. Salem (8-2) 16.65, 6. Hubbard (6-4) 14.55, 7. Struthers (6-4) 12.55, 8. Girard (6-4) 11.3, 9. Chesterland West Geauga (5-5) 10.45, 10. Chagrin Falls (5-5) 9.45, 11. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-6) 9.0541, 12. Mogadore Field (4-6) 8.55

Region 14 – 1. LaGrange Keystone (9-1) 22.75, 2. Wauseon (8-2) 19.85, 3. Galion (8-2) 19.3045, 4. Shelby (7-3) 18.85, 5. Milan Edison (7-3) 17.375, 6. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) 17.35, 7. Bellevue (6-4) 16.25, 8. Clyde (6-4) 16.2, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (6-4) 16, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (7-3) 14.2, 11. Rossford (7-3) 13.95, 12. Wooster Triway (6-4) 13.5

Region 15 – 1. Newark Licking Valley (10-0) 28.45, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-1) 24.65, 3. Waverly (8-2) 21.6, 4. New Concord John Glenn (8-2) 20.35, 5. St. Clairsville (8-2) 20.0745, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (9-1) 18.3768, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2) 16.4, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-3) 15.15, 9. Heath (8-2) 14.8, 10. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-5) 12.1, 11. Cambridge (6-4) 11.4, 12. Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) 11.2

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (10-0) 32.2, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1) 26.2, 3. Waynesville (9-1) 24.8, 4. Kenton (8-2) 22.05, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) 21.6, 6. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-1) 19.553, 7. Germantown Valley View (8-2) 18.6, 8. West Milton Milton-Union (8-2) 17.55, 9. Washington C.H. Washington (7-3) 15.2, 10. Bethel-Tate (6-4) 15.15, 11. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-7) 10.4, 12. Springfield Northwestern (6-4) 9.95

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (10-0) 28.5384, 2. Akron Manchester (7-3) 22.2, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (9-1) 21.3268, 4. Canfield South Range (7-3) 18.8, 5. Bellaire (7-3) 17.846, 6. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-2) 15.5, 7. Rootstown (7-3) 15.2237, 8. Magnolia Sandy Valley (9-1) 14.95, 9. Martins Ferry (6-4) 14.1136, 10. Conneaut (9-1) 13.9938, 11. Canton Central Cath. (6-4) 13.4556, 12. Warren Champion (7-3) 11.3359

Region 18 – 1. Oak Harbor (10-0) 25.425, 2. Orrville (9-1) 24.05, 3. Marion Pleasant (8-2) 24.0035, 4. Pemberville Eastwood (10-0) 23.55, 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-1) 21.55, 6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (7-2) 18.4444, 7. Elyria Cath. (7-3) 18.35, 8. Beachwood (8-2) 18.1, 9. Northwood (10-0) 17.8755, 10. Richwood North Union (7-3) 15.5732, 11. Bucyrus Wynford (7-3) 13.7096, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-4) 10.9803

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (9-1) 25.9, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0) 22.25, 3. Wheelersburg (7-3) 22.15, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2) 18.15, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-3) 17.0369, 6. Minford (7-3) 14.7, 7. Portsmouth (8-2) 14.15, 8. Wellston (7-3) 13.8, 9. Oak Hill (5-5) 12.15, 10. Proctorville Fairland (6-4) 11.4889, 11. Chesapeake (4-6) 8.35, 12. Johnstown-Monroe (5-5) 8.3

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (9-1) 22.6278, 2. West Jefferson (9-1) 21.5, 3. Springfield Shawnee (8-2) 20.7146, 4. West Liberty-Salem (9-1) 20.65, 5. Cin. Madeira (8-2) 16.7, 6. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (8-2) 16.3253, 7. Cin. Summit Country Day (7-2) 14.9118, 8. Blanchester (6-4) 14.5, 9. Springfield Greenon (8-2) 13.85, 10. Cin. Mariemont (7-3) 12.55, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (6-4) 10.9143, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-4) 10.15

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. New Middletown Springfield (10-0) 26.2, 2. Mogadore (9-1) 25.05, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (10-0) 24.0031, 4. Glouster Trimble (10-0) 23.851, 5. Salineville Southern (10-0) 18.75, 6. Dalton (9-1) 18.2, 7. Brookfield (8-2) 17, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) 15.2, 9. Nelsonville-York (7-3) 15.15, 10. Columbiana (7-3) 14.3, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (7-3) 10.8, 12. East Canton (4-6) 8.2677

Region 22 – 1. Collins Western Reserve (9-1) 20.2687, 2. Attica Seneca East (9-1) 19.3556, 3. Howard East Knox (10-0) 18.85, 4. Galion Northmor (9-1) 17.6, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) 11.65, 6. Ashland Crestview (7-3) 11.55, 7. Creston Norwayne (5-5) 10.95, 8. Carey (5-5) 10.7, 9. Wellington (6-4) 10.35, 10. Smithville (5-5) 9.95, 11. Sullivan Black River (5-5) 9.75, 12. Centerburg (7-3) 8.75

Region 23 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (9-1) 24.5323, 2. Liberty Center (9-1) 24.4, 3. Archbold (9-1) 22.5, 4. Minster (9-1) 21.2, 5. Anna (9-1) 20.5, 6. Coldwater (8-2) 20.35, 7. Harrod Allen East (9-1) 19.5, 8. Sherwood Fairview (9-1) 18.85, 9. Gibsonburg (10-0) 16.2742, 10. Spencerville (7-3) 15.1, 11. Columbus Grove (7-3) 13.55, 12. Hicksville (6-4) 9.95

Region 24 – 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0) 24.6, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-2) 19, 3. Frankfort Adena (8-2) 15.2, 4. Covington (8-2) 14.25, 5. Worthington Christian (8-2) 14.2255, 6. Mechanicsburg (8-2) 13.55, 7. Grandview Hts. (6-4) 12.95, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (8-2) 12.5391, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (6-4) 11.5, 10. Arcanum (7-3) 10.65, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-5) 10.1, 12. Cin. Deer Park (6-4) 9.3464

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (8-1) 19.0562, 2. Lucas (8-2) 17.45, 3. Toronto (8-2) 17.125, 4. Independence (7-3) 15.3727, 5. Warren John F. Kennedy (7-3) 14.9702, 6. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3) 13.3377, 7. McDonald (6-4) 12.1, 8. Malvern (5-5) 8.3909, 9. Lowellville (6-4) 8.1096, 10. Newbury (7-3) 8.0099, 11. Wellsville (5-5) 7.7, 12. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-5-1) 6.9694

Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (9-1) 20.15, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (8-2) 13.8081, 3. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3) 13.8, 4. McComb (8-2) 13.8, 5. Edgerton (8-2) 12.15, 6. Arlington (7-3) 12, 7. Edon (7-3) 11.1714, 8. Sycamore Mohawk (6-4) 10, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (5-5) 8, 10. Arcadia (5-5) 7.85, 11. Convoy Crestview (5-5) 7.7, 12. Tiffin Calvert (5-4) 7.6225

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (9-1) 20.45, 2. Newark Cath. (7-3) 15.95, 3. Shadyside (7-3) 15.0696, 4. Waterford (8-2) 14.5464, 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) 14.2222, 6. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-1) 12.0129, 7. Reedsville Eastern (8-2) 11.7235, 8. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (8-2) 11.5613, 9. Hannibal River (6-4) 9.7247, 10. New Matamoras Frontier (7-3) 9.4057, 11. Racine Southern (5-5) 5.6629, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-5) 5.5342

Region 28 – 1. Hamilton New Miami (9-0) 18.5913, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-2) 16.9, 3. Fort Loramie (9-1) 15.6, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (8-2) 13.5711, 5. Lima Perry (7-3) 12.95, 6. Dola Hardin Northern (8-2) 12.3449, 7. Union City Mississinawa Valley (7-3) 10.9, 8. New Bremen (7-3) 10.8, 9. Ansonia (6-4) 10.75, 10. Lockland (6-4) 9.9742, 11. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-3) 9.1327, 12. DeGraff Riverside (5-5) 8.8

