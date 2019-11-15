SHAC girls preview

The Whiteoak Lady Wildcats Kensley Price driving past Lady Blue Jays Azyiah Williams during the 31-7 loss to Ripley during the preview on Nov. 15.
Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs Kaylee Lunsford looking to pass the ball while being guarded by Peyton Magee of the Lady Lions in the 37-10 Fairfield victory at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School.
Fairfield Lady Lions Ella Newkirk play tight defense against Lady Mustangs Kaylee Lunsford on Friday night at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls basketball preview.
