McClain out shoot Jackson

JACKSON – The McClain Lady Tigers traveled to Jackson High School to play the Jackson Ironladies in a one sided Frontier Athletic Conference matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

McClain are now 4-0 after defeating the now 0-4 Jackson team 50-12, Lady Tigers took a first quarter lead by one point and after that it was history.

First quarter was not very impactful to say the least for either team, Kyla Burchett scored the only four points of the quarter for McClain and Reagan Hall scored a three pointer for Jackson. The score at the end of the first quarter was only 4-3, Lady Tigers with the lead.

Going into the second quarter a big turnaround happened for McClain as they were finally coming around and scoring, 13 points to end the quarter. Bri Weller had four points, Josie Crabtree with two, Burchett made four and missed two free throws, and Emma Stegbauer made a three pointer in the second quarter, however Jackson scored just one three and that was by Taylor Evans. McClain took the second quarter by storm scoring 13-3 against the Ironladies and they wasn’t done yet.

The Lady Tigers continued to shoot the lights out in the third quarter, Bri Weller made a two and four free throws, Josie Crabtree ended scoring five more points, and Burchett made her last three pointer and two free throws for the night. Jackson were scoreless in the third as McClain kept growing their lead.

Jackson did not have a chance of a comeback at this point but they kept shooting the ball and came up with six point, which Maycee Burnside scored two points, Lauren Elliot had two points and Bronwyn Nelson had two points and missed two free throws.

The Lady Tigers ended the game scoring 17 more points, Evelyn VanZant made one of two free throws, Cierra Bolender made five points in the last quarter, Bri Weller had two points and a missed free throw, Payton Pryor went scoreless after missing free throw attempts, Iva Easter scored four points, Josie Crabtree ended her night with a three pointer, and Jaden McCoy made a two pointer for her night.

“I’m proud of my kids, going on the road and getting better.”

“We have to continue to keep this focus and defensive intensity.” said Coach Haines

The Lady Tigers will host Westfall at McClain Gymnasium this Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 P.M. in a non-league contest.

Jackson will be home against the Washington CH Lady Blue Lions on Dec. 14, at 12:00 P.M.

GAME SUMMARY

Dec 4, 2019

@Jackson High School

LADY TIGERS 4 13 16 17 50

IRONLADIES 3 3 0 6 12

MHS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) VanZant 0-0-1-1 Bolender 1-1-0-5 Weller 4-0-4-12 Easter 2-0-0-4 Crabtree 2-2-0-10 Burchett 4-1-2-13 Stegbauer 0-1-0-3 McCoy 1-0-0-2

JHS Hall 0-1-0-3 Burnside 1-0-0-2 Evans 1-1-0-5 Nelson 1-0-0-2

Bri Weller going up for a layup during the FAC showdown against Jackson, shown in the photo above. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_BPC_3984-872-.jpg Bri Weller going up for a layup during the FAC showdown against Jackson, shown in the photo above. Mark Branham | For The Times-Gazette

Lady Tigers move to 4-0 after beating fellow FAC opponent