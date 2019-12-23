HHS break losing streak

HILLSBORO – The Lady Indians break nine game losing streak on Dec. 23 at Hillsboro High School after defeating the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats, 47-43.

Hillsboro Lady Indians more to 2-9 going into Christmas break.

Lady Indians held lead of the whole game, holding Paint Valley to just one point in the first quarter of play and was outscored 26 to 14 in the first half.

Gracie Dean was the leading scorer for Hillsboro with 17 points and six rebounds and Abbi Stanforth led the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats with 13 points and nine rebounds for the game.

The Lady Indians had a 16 point lead in the third quarter with 6:09 left in the quarter.

The Lady Bearcats outscored the Lady Indians in the third and fourth quarter but never did take the lead at any point in the game.

“We have been really close lately and but we haven’t been able to finish.”

“It was a good moment for the girls to step back late and do what was needed to get the win.”

“The girls have worked hard and they’re trying to do whatever it takes to get a win.” said Coach Moberly

GAME SUMMARY

AT HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY, DEC. 23.

HB 12 14 8 13 47

PV 1 13 15 14 43

HILLSBORO (FG-3FG-FT-TP) GRACIE DEAN 6-1-2-17 KAYDEN WATSON 4-0-0-8 JOSIE HOPKINS 1-0-6-8 MALLORY PARSONS 1-0-0-2 KARLEIGH HOPKINS 2-0-0-4 BRYANNA BLEDSOE 2-0-0-4 JORDAN MOBERLY 2-0-0-4 TOTAL POINTS 18-1-8-47

PAINT VALLEY (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ABBI STANFORTH 2-3-0-13 OLIVIA SMITH 3-0-2-8 HANNA UHRIG 0-3-0-9 AVERI MCFADDEN 2-0-4-8 ANGEL PROEHL 0-1-0-3 TOTAL POINTS 7-6-6-43

Karleigh Hopkins going up for a layup for the Lady Indians in photo shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_0602.jpg Karleigh Hopkins going up for a layup for the Lady Indians in photo shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette