McClain wrestling results

Wrestling results after the first day at the North Canton Hoover Holiday Tournament.
Final results for McClain at North Canton Hoover:
126 Josh Breakfield 0-2
132 Lucas Jansen 1-2
138 Ethan Burns 0-2
152 Quinton Smith 1-2
195 Phil Waters 3-2
220 Justin Kegley 1-2
285 Kai Borrelli 1-2