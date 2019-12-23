McClain wrestling results

Wrestling results after the first day at the North Canton Hoover Holiday Tournament.

First day of the the event:

126 Josh Breakfied 0-2 out of the tournament

132 Lucas Jansen 1-2 out

138 Ethan Burns 0-2 out

152 Quinton Smith 1-2 out

195 Phil Waters 2-1 advances to day 2

220 Justin Kegley 0-1 advances

285 Kai Borrelli 1-2 out

Final results for McClain at North Canton Hoover:

126 Josh Breakfield 0-2

132 Lucas Jansen 1-2

138 Ethan Burns 0-2

152 Quinton Smith 1-2

195 Phil Waters 3-2

220 Justin Kegley 1-2

285 Kai Borrelli 1-2

