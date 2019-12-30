L-C win 3rd straight

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs had an early tip-off for varsity girls basketball action against the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Lynchburg-Clay continued the winning streak to three game after defeating Paint Valley 69-49, making the Lady Mustangs 3-5 going into the January.

It was truly a team effort by the Lady Mustangs as every player on the contributed to the victory in some fashion.

Zoe Fittro and Logan Brinkley were the leading scorers for the Lynchburg-Clay team with 20 points by Fittro and 16 points for the night by Brinkley.

Olivia Smith led in scoring for the Lady Bearcats with 15 points for the night.

Lynchburg-Clay came out with a huge lead in the first quarter 24-8 with Brinkley and Fittro shooting the lights out and it seemed that Paint Valley had no way of slowing the Lady Mustangs down at any point in the game.

The Lady Mustangs led the entire game by a rather large margin.

“We were really aggressive and ready to attack at the tip-off.” said Coach Whitney Lewis

Lynchburg-Clay play fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference opponent, the Peebles Lady Indians at Peebles High School on Jan. 6.

GAME SUMMARY

LC 24 14 17 12 69

PV 8 10 4 14 46

LADY MUSTANGS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) FITTRO 5-3-1-20 TIPTON 0-0-2-2 SMITH 3-0-4-10 BENNEY 0-1-0-3 MCLAUGHLIN 1-0-0-2 WALKER 2-0-4-8 DEBOARD 2-0-2-6 BRINKLEY 8-0-0-16 TOTAL POINTS 22-3-13-69

LADY BEARCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) STAUFFER 1-0-0-2 STANFORTH 2-0-1-5 UHRIG 2-0-1-5 SMITH 7-0-1-15 MCFADDEN 2-0-1-5 B. UHRIG 1-1-0-5 MUSTARD 4-0-1-9 A. PROEHL 0-1-0-3 TOTAL POINTS 19-2-5-46

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Coach Whitney Lewis talking with her girls inbetween quarters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_Resized_20191228_131619.jpg Coach Whitney Lewis talking with her girls inbetween quarters. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Fittro leads scoring with 20 points for Lynchburg-Clay