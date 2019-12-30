HHS beat the Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After scoring just five points in the opening quarter, the Hillsboro boys basketball team rallied Saturday evening to defeat Clinton-Massie 56-49 at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Buoyed by a fast start, the Falcons (0-6) led until the late stages of the third quarter.

Hillsboro (4-4) trailed by as many as 12 in the first half. An 8-2 run to end the second quarter pulled the Indians within six at the intermission, 28-22.

Clinton-Massie stretched the advantage back to eight with 2:52 left in the third. Over the final 10:52 of the game, Hillsboro outscored the Falcons 27-12.

Ryan Scott’s free throw with 0.4 left in the third gave Hillsboro a 40-39 lead after three. The Indians did not trail the rest of the way.

Scott led the way for Hillsboro with 22 points and five rebounds. Quintin Captain came off the bench to add 11 points.

Brendan Lamb led the Falcons with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Clinton-Massie made 8 of 16 shots from the floor in the first quarter. The Falcons made just 9 of 26 in the second half including 4 of 16 in the fourth quarter. The Indians shot 48 percent (19 of 40) over the final three quarters after making just 2 of 16 in the first quarter.

Hillsboro, which is coached by Blanchester graduate Miles Burton, has some big wins on the season, including handing Clermont Northeastern its only loss on Dec. 20, 78-57.

SUMMARY

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

At Brian P. Mudd Court, Clinton-Massie High School

Hillsboro 56, Clinton-Massie 49

H^5^17^18^16^^56

CM^16^12^11^10^^49

(56) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Quintin Captain 4-3-0-11, Ryan Scott 8-3-3-22, Jakwon Clark 1-0-2-4, Hunter Price 4-1-0-9, Caleb Crawford 4-1-1-10. TOTALS 21-8-6-56.

(49) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jordan Redman 3-0-0-6, Carter Euton 1-1-0-3, Brendan Lamb 9-0-2-20, Austin Faucett 1-0-1-3, Blake Ireland 1-1-0-3, Tate Olberding 4-0-0-8, Nate Baker 1-0-0-2, Logan Meyers 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 22-2-3-49.

FIELD GOALS: H 21/56 (Scott 8/17, Price 4/13, Crawford 4/5, Captain 4/6); CM 22/55 (Lamb 9/16, Olberding 4/14, Redman 3/6)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: H 8/25 (Captain 3/4, Scott 3/10); CM 2/10

FREE THROWS: H 6/10 (Scott 3/5); CM 3/7

REBOUNDS: H 32 (Price 9, Scott 5, Clark 5); CM 42 (Lamb 7, Faucett 7, Olberding 6, Redman 5)

ASSISTS: H 9 (Price 4); CM 8 (Lamb 3)

STEALS: H 11 (Clark 7); CM 2

BLOCKED SHOTS: H 1 (Crawford); CM 1

TURNOVERS: H 6; CM 15

Hillsboros’ Silas Simmons setting up a pick so Jakwon Clark could go for a shot shown in photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_DSC_5122.jpg Hillsboros’ Silas Simmons setting up a pick so Jakwon Clark could go for a shot shown in photo Elizabeth Clark | For The Times-Gazette

Ryan Scott scores 22 points in the victory over Clinton Massie