Hillsboro Middle School place second

Hillsboro Middle School wrestling program took part in the Wilmington Middle School Invitational on Jan. 11 and came second overall out of 19 teams.

After a lackluster performance at home Thursday night, where the Hillsboro Middle School Wrestlers dropped 7 out of 8 matches to visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers, the Indians stormed the Wilmington Middle School Invitational on a mission. “After the embarrassing home performance Thursday, we challenged the kids. We had a very frank discussion about pride and toughness” said Coach Eastes.

Hillsboro entered the field of 19 schools and fought their way to a convincing 2nd place finish. Placing for the Indians were, Champion Ryan Burns, runners up Kelton Burson, and Gary Reno.

Jonah Wilson, Noah Vaughn and Carter Boyd all finished fourth. Mason Hostettler and Jordan Grove each qualified for the fifth and sixth place match, but were not permitted to wrestle, due to the five match limit.

“It was a total team effort as we got wins from some of our first year wrestlers. I was very pleased with the way they responded from the loss on Thursday.” said Coach Eastes

We’ll see if we can keep the momentum as we host Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 16.

