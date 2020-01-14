Lions fall, 80-72

LEESBURG – The Fairfield Lions fall to fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference rival, the Peebles Indians in varsity boys basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Fairfield High School.

Fairfield Lions we’re down by at least 20 points going into the second half of play as they attempted to battle back came up short by just 8 points, losing to Peebles, 80-72.

James Bentley led the Lions with 17 points, Bryson Simmons and Tytis Cannon scored 13 for the night, and Wyatt Willey ended up with 11 in the last quarter comeback attempt.

Indians’ Hunter Ruckel scored 26 along with his 1000th point of the season, and Westin Browning had 25 for the night.

Peebles led by just six in the first quarter and gradually made the lead over 20 points going into the fourth quarter 61-45 but Fairfield came shooting the lights out.

The 20 point lead that the Indians had, started to shrink as the Lions scored 27 points to bring the score down to a eight point lead for Peebles to end the game.

“I am proud of the boys resilience, they don’t have quit in them and they work hard at practice every day.” said Coach Howland

The Lions went 9-10 from the free throw line and the Indians were 19-22 in free throws for the night.

Fairfield Lions are now 7-5 for the season as they travel to Whiteoak High School for SHAC competiton on Jan. 17.

GAME SUMMARY

TUESDAY, JAN. 14.

FAIRFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

LIONS 12 16 19 27 72

INDIANS 18 20 23 19 80

FAIRFIELD (FG-3FG-FT-TP) REESE TEETERS 2-1-0-7 TUCKER WATSON 1-0-0-2 TYTIS CANNON 2-3-0-13 WYATT WILLEY 3-1-2-11 BRYSON SIMMONS 4-1-2-13 CONNER PRIEST 1-1-4-9 JAMES BENTLEY 8-0-1-17 TOTAL POINTS 21-7-9-72

PEEBLES (FG-3FG-FT-TP) DAWSON MILLS 3-1-0-12 OAKLEY BURBA 0-0-2-2 HUNTER RUCKEL 7-4-0-26 ALEX CAMP 1-0-8-10 WESTIN BROWNING 7-1-8-25 EASTON WESLEY 2-0-1-5 TOTAL POINTS 20-7-19-80

Conner Priest going up for a layup during the 80-72 loss to the Peebles Indians shown in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0610.jpg Conner Priest going up for a layup during the 80-72 loss to the Peebles Indians shown in this photo. James Bentley shown going for a layup shown in this photo against fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference team. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0698.jpg James Bentley shown going for a layup shown in this photo against fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference team.

