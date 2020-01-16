2020 McDonald’s Classic Invitational Tournament

The McClain Tiger Youth Basketball Organization proudly presents the 4th Annual McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament at the McClain High School, 200 North Fifth St, Greenfield, OH 45123 beginning on Feb. 20, 21, and 23.

The tournament is open to third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade teams for both girls and boys.

Three gymnasiums, all on the same campus, will be used for play.

Ohio High School Athletic Association licensed officials are used for all games.

Entry fee for the double-elimination tournament is 170 dollars per team with the registration deadline of Feb. 5.

Tip-off begins on Thursday Feb. 20, at 5:00 P.M. concluding with Championship Sunday on Feb. 23.

The McDonald’s Classic Tournament is open to the public.

The 2019 McDonald’s Classic consisted of 58 area teams with 15 area schools represented.

For tournament rules and to register please go to; https://www.tigeryouthbball.com/mcdonalds-classic/ or email tigeryouthbasketball@gmail.com.

For further information contact Michael Hull 937 403 2229, Darrenn Adams 937 876 9698, or Blaine Bergstrom 740 703 6799.