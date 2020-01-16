MHS swim results

GREENFIELD – The Tiger Sharks of McClain hosted the Logan Elm Braves and Circleville Tigers at McClain High School on Jan. 15 on Wednesday night.
McClain boys and girls came away with victories for the night.
The McClain coaches did not have comments for the swimming matchup.
Boys result:
McClain 222
Logan Elm 62
Westfall 13
Circleville 11
1st place finishers:
200 Medley Relay: Garett George, Mason Reichman, Andrew Surritt, Mathew Roush
200 Free: Logan Scales
200 IM: Luke Bliss
50 Free: Cody Borsini
100 Butterfly: Andrew Surritt
100 Freestyle: Cody Borsini
500 Free: Andrew Surritt
200 Free Relay: Logan Scales, Luke Bliss, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini
100 Back: Garett George
100 Breast: Mathew Roush
400 Free Relay: Garett George, Andrew Surritt, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini
————————————
Girls results:
McClain 209
Logan Elm 84
Circleville 70
Westfall 18
1st place finishers:
200 Medley Relay: Jillian Voss, Kerigan Pollard, Peyton Voss, Beckley Smith
200 Free: Kaycee Tillis
200 IM: Peyton Voss
50 Free: Kerigan Pollard
100 Freestyle: Peyton Voss
200 Free Relay: Sarah Snyder , Beckley Smith, Abby Mustard, Kerigan Pollard
100 Breast: Kerigan Pollard
400 Free Relay:Beckley Smith, Heather Parker, Jillian Voss, Peyton Voss