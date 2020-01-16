MHS swim results

GREENFIELD – The Tiger Sharks of McClain hosted the Logan Elm Braves and Circleville Tigers at McClain High School on Jan. 15 on Wednesday night.

McClain boys and girls came away with victories for the night.

The McClain coaches did not have comments for the swimming matchup.

Boys result:

McClain 222

Logan Elm 62

Westfall 13

Circleville 11

1st place finishers:

200 Medley Relay: Garett George, Mason Reichman, Andrew Surritt, Mathew Roush

200 Free: Logan Scales

200 IM: Luke Bliss

50 Free: Cody Borsini

100 Butterfly: Andrew Surritt

100 Freestyle: Cody Borsini

500 Free: Andrew Surritt

200 Free Relay: Logan Scales, Luke Bliss, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini

100 Back: Garett George

100 Breast: Mathew Roush

400 Free Relay: Garett George, Andrew Surritt, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini

Girls results:

McClain 209

Logan Elm 84

Circleville 70

Westfall 18

1st place finishers:

200 Medley Relay: Jillian Voss, Kerigan Pollard, Peyton Voss, Beckley Smith

200 Free: Kaycee Tillis

200 IM: Peyton Voss

50 Free: Kerigan Pollard

100 Freestyle: Peyton Voss

200 Free Relay: Sarah Snyder , Beckley Smith, Abby Mustard, Kerigan Pollard

100 Breast: Kerigan Pollard

400 Free Relay:Beckley Smith, Heather Parker, Jillian Voss, Peyton Voss

