Boys AP poll

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL AP STATE POLL – Jan. 13, 2020 DIVISION I RankSchool (1st Place Votes) Record Total Points

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (17)10-1 177

2 Hilliard Bradley 11-1 146

3 Gahanna Lincoln (1)13-0 133

4 Lakewood St. Edward 9-1 101

5 Columbus South 12-1 69

6 Cincinnati La Salle 8-1 64

6 (tie)Chillicothe 11-1 64

8 Lima Senior 9-1 61

9 Perrysburg 9-0 51

10 Youngstown Boardman (1)8-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points:11, Columbus Walnut Ridge 26. 12, Green 24. 13, Canton McKinley 17.

DIVISION II RankSchool (1st Place Votes) Record Total Points

1 Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (17)8-3 176

2 Toledo Rogers 9-1 147

3 Lancaster Fairfield Union (1)12-0 118

4 Lutheran East 9-1 82

5 Thornville Sheridan 11-1 76

6 Trotwood-Madison (1)10-1 66

7 Heath 12-060

8 Lima Shawnee 12-059

9 Kettering Archbishop Alter 10-140

10 Cincinnati Wyoming 10-033

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cincinnati Aiken 32. 12, Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. 13, Plain City Jonathan Alder 15. 14, Struthers 13. 14 (tie), Sandusky 13. 16, Massillon Jackson 12.

DIVISION III RankSchool (1st Place Votes) Record Total Points

1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7)10-2 144

2 Versailles (6)12-0 135

3 Ottawa-Glandorf (2)11-0 132

4 Cincinnati Deer Park (1)11-1 86

5 Oak Hill 11-1 86

6 Fairview Park 10-1 74

7 Willard 10-1 54

8 Wheelersburg (1)8-2 52

9 Mantua Crestwood 9-1 36

10 Proctorville Fairland (1)12-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Richwood North Union (1) 25. 12, Albany Alexander 21. 13, Sardinia Eastern 20. 13 (tie), West Lafayette Ridgewood 20. 15, Chesapeake 15. 15 (tie), Chillicothe Zane Trace 15. 17, Metamora Evergreen 14. DIVISION IV RankSchool (1st Place Votes)RecordTotal Points

1 New Boston Glenwood (3)11-1 127

2 Zanesville Rosecrans (4)11-0 93

3 Norwalk St. Paul (4)9-1 92

4 Delphos St. John’s (1)10-1 78

5 Mogadore 7-1 73

6 Columbus Grove (1)10-0 61

7 Richmond Heights (2)8-4 49

7 (tie)McDonald (1)9-2 49

9 Lucas 9-0 48

10 Toledo Christian 8-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: 10, Sebring McKinley (1) 39. 12, Berlin Hiland (1) 38. 13, Jackson Center 37. 14, Glouster Trimble 35. 15, Greenwich South Central 33. 16, Antwerp 30. 17, Peebles 23. 18, Malvern 18. 19, Columbus Grandview Heights (1) 17. 20, Old Fort 16.

