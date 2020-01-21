Girls AP poll

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL AP STATE POLL – Jan. 14, 2020 DIVISION I Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame (16)14-0 168

2 Dublin Coffman 13-0 137

3 Toledo Notre Dame 9-2 98

4 Pickerington Central 11-1 95

4 Huber Heights Wayne 13-1 95

6 Newark 13-2 94

7 Kettering Fairmont 11-1 74

8 Columbus Watterson(1)13-0 72

9 Massillon Jackson 13-1 47

10 Akron Hoban 10-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20. Warren Harding (1) 13.

DIVISION II Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Circleville (10) 15-0 154

2 Napoleon (2) 13-0 125

3 Bellevue(2)12-0 117

4 Thornville Sheridan 13-1 106

5 Toledo Rodgers (2)9-2 99

6 Shaker Heights Laurel (1)10-2 62

7 Dresden Tri-Valley 12-2 52

8 Plain City Jonathan Alder 9-2 46

9 Beloit West Branch (1)10-2 28

10 Vincent Warren 14-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points:Shelby 25. McArthur Vinton County 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Alliance Marlington 17. Poland Seminary 15. Lancaster Fairfield Union 15. Day. Carroll 13. Cin. Indian Hill 12.

DIVISION III Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Columbus Africentric (14) 10-2 170

2 Castalia Margaretta 12-1 113

3 Sardinia Eastern (2)15-0 110

4 Elyria Catholic (1)12-1 98

5 Berlin Hiland (1)12-0 95

6 Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 88

7 Tontogany Otsego 12-0 62

8 Wheelersburg 11-1 48

9 Ironton 11-2 24

9 Findlay Liberty-Benton 9-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 19. Versailles 17. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Chillicothe Southeastern 13. Cin. Purcell Marian 12. Albany Alexander 12.DIVISION IV Rank School (1st

Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Ft. Loramie (11)12-0 155

2 Portsmouth Notre Dame(1)12-0 107

3 Minster (2)10-2 102

4 Maria Stein Marion Local 13-1 93

4 Toledo Christian (1)13-0 84

6 New Madison Tri-Village (1)13-0 72

7 CincinnatiCountry Day(1)11-0 71

8 Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 50

9 Cortland Maplewood (1)12-0 44

10 Cornerstone Christian 11-5 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Peebles 22. McDonald 21. Glouster Trimble 20. Berlin Center W. Reserve 19. Ft. Recovery 18. Troy Christian 14. Louisville Aquinas 13.

