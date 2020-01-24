Lions win, 67-52

DODSONVILLE – The Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay hosted the Fairfield Lions in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on the night that Lynchburg-Clay announced the Homecoming court, Friday night on Jan. 24.

On the night of excitement due to homecoming and a packed gymnasium, the Lions came out victorious in the SHAC matchup, after a second half takeover and defeating the Mustangs, 67-52.

Noah Miller of Lynchburg-Clay had a hot night shooting with 18 points for the night.

Bryson Simmons ended the night with 28 points, and James Bentley had a whopping 21 points for the Lions.

The Mustangs led the entire first half played but ended up going into halftime down by one point, 29-28 due to a 13.7 second three pointer by Simmons.

Fairfield took a ten point lead coming back from halftime as the Mustangs seemed to slow down, 50-40 was the score at the end of third quarter.

The Lions took control of the ball for most the last quarter of play by capturing several rebounds and with Wyatt Willey moving the ball down the floor immediately on fast break attempts, Fairfield took a 15 point lead to win.

“We hit shots a lot better the first half but we got tired the second half of play.”

“The played hard and hit a lot shots that they don’t usually hit.”

“I thought we came out focused even though it was Homecoming but I thought we looked good.” said Coach Matt Carson

Fairfield Lions(9-6) will be heading to Hillsboro on Jan. 28. Lynchburg-Clay(2-13) will be home against SHAC opponent, the Ripley Blue Jays on Jan. 28.

GAME SUMMARY

LIONS 9 20 21 17 67

MUSTANGS 15 13 12 12 52

FAIRFIELD (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ZIMMERMAN 1-0-0-2 CANNON 1-0-0-2 JON BENTLEY 2-0-0-4 WILLEY 0-1-0-3 SIMMONS 10-2-2-28 PRIEST 3-0-1-7 JAMES BENTLEY 10-0-1-21 TOTAL POINTS 27-3-4-67

LYNCHBURG-CLAY (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WAITS 3-1-0-9 SMALTZ 0-1-0-3 MILLER 4-3-1-18 MARCELINO 1-0-0-2 TYREE 1-0-0-2 CONNER 6-0-0-12 CHISMAN 0-2-0-6 TOTAL POINTS 15-7-1-52

Bryson Simmons of Fairfield going up and over Noah Miller of the Mustangs for a layup, shown in this photo.

