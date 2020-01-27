FHS fall, 65-59

LEESBURG – The Lady Lions came into Southern Hills Athletic Conference competition with motivation and the will to not give up when the Peebles Lady Indians came to Fairfield High School on Monday night, Jan. 27.

Even though Fairfield played tough in the back and forward match up, the Lady Indians pulled off an upset 65-59 in the close one.

Peebles move to 15-2 for the season and the Lady Lions are now 10-8 moving forward in the season.

Emma Fouch finished a hot night with 21 and Madison Bronner had 17 points for the Lady Lions.

Lady Indians’ Jacey Justice led Peebles with a whopping 31 points, Lilly Gray and Harlee Wilkinson both added to the cause with 10 points.

Fairfield managed to pull off a one point lead by the skin of their teeth in the first quarter due to Bronner scoring a two pointer at the buzzer.

The second quarter Fairfield allowed Peebles to get to the charity stripe as they shot eight free throws and only missed one in the quarter, giving the Lady Indians a five point lead going into halftime, 38-33.

The Lady Lions continued fighting going into the third quarter as Emma Fouch made just nine points in the quarter and a Bronner had seven points in the comeback quarter to give the Lady Lions a 52-49 lead and holding Peebles to their lowest scoring quarter with just 11 points.

Fairfield had trouble getting the shots to fall in the fourth quarter, only having seven points and Peebles could not be stopped as they took the lead back and winning the game by just six points and scoring 16 points for the quarter.

Fairfield shot 11-19 in free throws and Peebles was 21-27 for the night at the free throw line.

Coach Chad Hamilton said “I am very proud of my girls, they did not quit, we just gave up a few easy shots and missed a few free throws that bit us back.”

The Lady Lions will be facing the Lady Greyhounds of Manchester on Jan. 30, and Peebles will be home against Fayetteville on Jan. 30.

GAME SUMMARY

FAIRFIELD 15 18 19 7 59

PEEBLES 14 24 11 16 65

LADY LIONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) NEWKIRK 1-2-0-8 FOUCH 2-4-5-21 MAGEE 1-0-0-2 TOLLE 0-0-2-2 BRONNER 7-0-3-17 HAINES 4-0-1-9 TOTAL POINTS 15-6-11-59

LADY INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WILKINSON 3-1-1-10 MOORE 1-0-0-2 JUSTICE 8-2-9-31 BEEKMAN 1-0-0-2 AREY 0-1-6-9 BROWN 0-0-1-1 GRAY 3-0-4-10 TOTAL POINTS 16-4-21-65

Lady Lions’ Peyton Magee going up for a layup shown in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0645.jpg Lady Lions’ Peyton Magee going up for a layup shown in this photo. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

