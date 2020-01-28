Boys AP Poll

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL AP STATE POLL – Jan. 13, 2020 DIVISION I Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (13)15-1 157

2 Lakewood St. Edward (2)14-1 142

3 Hilliard Bradley 15-1 129

4 Columbus South 16-1 94

5 Cincinnati La Salle 16-1 94

6 Gahanna Lincoln (1)16-1 81

7 Youngstown Boardman (1)13-1 59

8 Green 13-1 46

9 Canton McKinley 12-2 22

10 Pickerington Central 13-4 20

Others receiving 12 or more points:11, Pickerington North 16. 11(tie), Columbus Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Lakota East 14.

DIVISION II Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (13)12-3 159

2 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (1)13-1 110

3 Toledo Rogers 14-2 98

4 Trotwood-Madison (1)13-2 95

5 Lima Shawnee (2)15-0 93

6 Cincinnati Wyoming 15-0 81

7 Heath 16-0 65

8 Thornville Sheridan 14-2 53

9 Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 32

10 Massillon Jackson 15-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.

DIVISION III Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Versailles (10)17-0 150

2 Ottawa-Glandorf (3)14-0 137

3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)14-3 125

4 Oak Hill 15-2 81

4(tie)Cincinnati Deer Park (1)14-1 81

6 Proctorville Fairland 16-1 75

7 Fairview Park 13-1 68

8 North Union (1)14-0 44

9 Mantua Crestwood 13-1 43

10 Willard 12-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, West Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11(tie), Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.

DIVISION IV Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 New Boston Glenwood (11)16-1 144

2 Columbus Grove (4)14-0 129

3 Lucas 14-0 107

4 Zanesville Rosecrans 13-1 96

5 Norwalk St. Paul 12-3 64

6 McDonald (1)14-2 53

7 Antwerp 14-0 51

8 Richmond Heights (1)12-4 46

9 Peebles 14-244

10 Glouster Trimble 13-2 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Toledo Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Columbus Grandview Heights 17. 15, Greenwich South Central 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.