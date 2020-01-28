Boys AP Poll

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL AP STATE POLL – Jan. 13, 2020 DIVISION I Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points
1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (13)15-1 157
2 Lakewood St. Edward (2)14-1 142
3 Hilliard Bradley 15-1 129
4 Columbus South 16-1 94
5 Cincinnati La Salle 16-1 94
6 Gahanna Lincoln (1)16-1 81
7 Youngstown Boardman (1)13-1 59
8 Green 13-1 46
9 Canton McKinley 12-2 22
10 Pickerington Central 13-4 20
Others receiving 12 or more points:11, Pickerington North 16. 11(tie), Columbus Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Lakota East 14.
DIVISION II Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points
1 Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (13)12-3 159
2 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (1)13-1 110
3 Toledo Rogers 14-2 98
4 Trotwood-Madison (1)13-2 95
5 Lima Shawnee (2)15-0 93
6 Cincinnati Wyoming 15-0 81
7 Heath 16-0 65
8 Thornville Sheridan 14-2 53
9 Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 32
10 Massillon Jackson 15-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.
DIVISION III Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points
1 Versailles (10)17-0 150
2 Ottawa-Glandorf (3)14-0 137
3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)14-3 125
4 Oak Hill 15-2 81
4(tie)Cincinnati Deer Park (1)14-1 81
6 Proctorville Fairland 16-1 75
7 Fairview Park 13-1 68
8 North Union (1)14-0 44
9 Mantua Crestwood 13-1 43
10 Willard 12-2 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, West Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11(tie), Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.
DIVISION IV Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points
1 New Boston Glenwood (11)16-1 144
2 Columbus Grove (4)14-0 129
3 Lucas 14-0 107
4 Zanesville Rosecrans 13-1 96
5 Norwalk St. Paul 12-3 64
6 McDonald (1)14-2 53
7 Antwerp 14-0 51
8 Richmond Heights (1)12-4 46
9 Peebles 14-244
10 Glouster Trimble 13-2 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Toledo Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Columbus Grandview Heights 17. 15, Greenwich South Central 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.