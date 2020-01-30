Whiteoak lose, 54-17

MOWRYSTOWN – The Whiteoak Lady Wildcats take a step closer to their ending their regular season and preparing for tournament time as they play their second from last game against fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference opponent, the Ripley Lady Blue Jays on Thursday night, Jan. 30.

The Blue Jays showed to be a matchup for Whiteoak in just the first quarter of play and tough ultimately defeating the Lady Wildcats 54-17.

Kara Ward was the leading scorer with five points for Whiteoak and Ayziah Williams finished with 28 points and Riley Finn ended the night for Ripley with 17 points.

First quarter of play showed that Ripley was not afraid to attack the hoop as they came away 26-4, Kayla Jones of Whiteoak scored the only four points in the quarter and Riley Finn for Ripley had 13 points and Azyiah Williams had nine points in just that quarter.

Second quarter of play, Williams continued her big night as she scored nine more points before half time and holding Whiteoak to only five points total for the quarter and going to halftime, 39-9.

Coming back from halftime, Whiteoak was held to just two points that was scored by Cylee Bratton, Blue Jays’ Azyiah Williams scored her last 10 points to end her night in the third quarter to make the lead much larger for Ripley.

Whiteoak had their highest scoring quarter to end the game with a high of six points in the fourth quarter, Kara Ward, Ann Ames, and Bri Walker all scored two points each to end their night.

Coach Steve Smith did not have any comments after the game for Whiteoak loss.

GAME SUMMARY

AT WHITEOAK HIGH SCHOOL

WHITEOAK 4 5 2 6 17

RIPLEY 26 13 15 0 54

LADY WILDCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) BRI WALKER 1-0-0-2 KARA WARD 1-1-0-5 MADISON BERKLEY 1-0-0-2 ANN AMES 1-0-0-2 KAYLA JONES 2-0-0-4 CYLEE BRATTON 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 7-1-0-17

LADY BLUE JAYS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) REGGIE TAYLOR 3-0-0-6 MARYANN RISTER 1-0-0-2 AZYIAH WILLIAMS 8-4-0-28 RILEY FINN 7-1-0-17 HANNAH MORGAN 0-0-1-1 TOTAL POINTS 19-5-1-54

Ripleys' Azyiah Williams attempts to block Lady Wildcats' Kara Ward as she scores a three point jump shot, shown in this photo

Lady Wildcats struggle to get into double digits as Ripley sharpshooters acommplish double digits in first quarter