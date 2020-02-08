Indians win by 33 points

HILLSBORO – Hillsboro Indians and the McClain Tigers match up in Frontier Athletic Conference action on Saturday Night, Feb. 8, at Hillsboro High School.

The Tribe pull off a major upset in varsity boys basketball, 71-38 against Highland County rival, the McClain Tigers.

Jakwon Clark, Ryan Scott, and Quentin Captain proven to be the to be the major factors on offense leading in scoring in the double digits each and also led the huge team effort on defense by locking down the McClain scoring by a large margin.

Camden Closson led the McClain offense with 10 points for the night.

The Indians jumped out to a quick lead against the Tigers though Tigers scored the first two points, Hillsboro would not allow them to score again the rest of the first quarter and scored 15 points to Tigers two points.

The Tigers had trouble getting the ball moving on offense throughout play, only scoring eight points before halftime as the Indians went on to score 16 points in the quarter and led 31-10 at the end of the half.

The foul trouble and defense not being able to slow down the Indians at any point coming back from halftime and allowing Hillsboro to get under the McClain Tigers skin in the third and fourth quarter allowed Hillsboro to continue their lead, ending the third quarter leading 51-21.

The Tigers began to fight back on offensively and scored 17 points but foul trouble kept Hillsboro in the driver seat for the victory.

“I am just super proud of our guys from top to bottom tonight.” said Coach Burton

“We didn’t have our legs under us and Hillsboro was at the top of their game tonight.” said Coach Joe B. Stewart

Hillsboro(8-13) will be taking on East Clinton at East Clinton High School on Feb. 11, and McClain(6-13) will be home against Piketon on Feb. 11.

GAME SUMMARY

HILLSBORO 15 16 20 20 71

MCCLAIN 2 8 11 17 38

TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) SAUNDERS 1-2-0-8 WHITE 3-0-2-8 BLISS 2-0-1-5 CLOSSON 1-0-8-10 WRIGHT 0-0-2-2 POLLOCK 2-0-1-5 TOTAL POINTS 9-2-14-38

INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) PARRY 0-0-2-2 CAPTAIN 1-2-4-12 SCOTT 4-1-2-13 L. PARRY 0-1-0-3 SIMMONS 1-0-0-2 HUNTER 0-0-2-2 CLARK 2-3-5-18 PRICE 2-1-1-8 CRAWFORD 3-0-0-6 MILLER 1-0-0-2 LEWIS 0-1-0-3 TOTAL POINTS 14-9-16-71

Ryan Scott taking the ball down the floor for the Hillsboro Indians during the Highland County rival matchup.

Captain, Scott, and Clark score in double digits in big FAC win over the Tigers