2020 Girls Sectional basketball pairings

The Highland County teams in the Southeast District have had their drawing for 2020 sectional tournament placement on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The 2020 Southeast District girls basketball brackets are shown below for girls Highland County teams.

Division II

Thursday, Feb. 13.

8. Logan Elm Lady Braves vs. 9. McClain Lady Tigers at Logan High School, 8:00 P.M.

Saturday, Feb. 15.

3. Warren Lady Warriors vs. 14. Hillsboro Lady Indians at Logan High School, 1:45 P.M.

Division III

Sunday, Feb. 9.

15. Fairfield Lady Lions vs. 18. Chesapeake Lady Panthers at Jackson High School, 6:15 P.M.

Monday, Feb. 10.

16. Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs vs. 17. Federal Hocking Lady Lancers at Valley High School, 6:15 P.M.

Division IV

Monday, Feb. 10.

13. Eastern Pike Lady Eagles vs. 20. Whiteoak Lady Wildcats at Northwest High School, 8:00 P.M.

