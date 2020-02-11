L-C take final bow, 52-47

LUCASVILLE – The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs capped off their 2019-2020 varsity girls basketball season against the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers in the first round of the Sectional Tournament on Monday, Feb. 10, at Valley High School.

The Lady Mustangs were outscored by the Lady Lancers by just five points after being down by more than 11 at one point in the match-up, 52-47 was the final score.

Logan Binkley had 19 points in her the Lynchburg-Clay comeback efforts and Serena Walker had a big night with 15 points for the night.

Lady Lancers’ Page Tolson had 17 points and Emma Beha scored 15 points in the victory over the Lady Mustangs.

“I am proud of our girls for fighting back and we came fighting back with a vengence and that is what you do in a tournament game and that’s what you do.”

The Lady Lancers showed dominance at the three point line and Lynchburg-Clay could not match it.

Federal Hocking gave the Lady Mustangs opportunity to get back into the game with free throws but L-C could not take advantage everytime, only making 16-23 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Mustangs fell behind in the first quarter 20-9 but in the second quarter their defense did the job by holding the Lady Lancers to only five points as Lady Mustangs went on to score ten points going into halftime, 25-19 was the score with Federal Hocking barely holding onto their lead.

Alexis Smith of Federal Hocking made two huge three point buckets in the third quarter along with Page Tolson had five points, three of those points being at the free throw line and Emma Beha making four points to give the Lady Lancers a seven point lead on the Lady Mustangs, 40-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Serena Walker went on to have seven points in the third quarter as Zoe Fittro only had three points and Logan Brinkley scored two points in the third quarter.

Logan Binkley went off in the fourth quarter with 11 points in the comeback attempt but allowing Federal Hocking to get to the free throw line and make eight points would be a big factor in the final quarter to keep the Lady Lancers in the lead.

GAME SUMMARY

AT VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY, FEB. 10.

LYNCHBURG-CLAY 9 10 13 15 47

FEDERAL HOCKING 20 5 15 12 52

LADY MUSTANGS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) FITTRO 3-0-2-8 SMITH 1-1-0-5 WALKER 4-0-7-15 BINKLEY 6-0-7-19 TOTAL POINTS 14-1-16-47

LADY LANCERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) SMITH 0-3-0-9 TABLER 2-1-0-7 TOLSON 1-2-9-17 BEHA 0-0-2-2 RICHARDS 1-0-0-2 E. BEHA 3-2-3-15 TOTAL POINTS 7-8-12-52

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Lady Mustangs’ Serena Smith going up for a layup against a Federal Hocking defender during Sectional Tournament game. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0052.jpg Lady Mustangs’ Serena Smith going up for a layup against a Federal Hocking defender during Sectional Tournament game. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Logan Binkley and Serena Walker score in double digits in the Lady Mustangs losing efforts