Hillsboro 7th graders claim FAC title

The Hillsboro seventh grade girls basketball team avenged a pair of regular seasons losses Tuesday and claimed a Frontier Athletic Conference tournament championship with a 27-20 victory over Greenfield in Jackson.

Hillsboro lost to Greenfield twice in the regular season, once by double digits and once by two points.

“I’d say it was just the energy and effort they put into the game,” first-year Hillsboro coach Carey Juillerat said of her team’s reversal of fortune from the regular season. “And we played a different defense on them, too.”

Juillerat said Hillsboro switched to a zone defense due to Greenfield’s quickness after playing man-to-man in the regular season.

Blake Herdman led Hillsboro with 14 points.

Hillsboro finished the season with a 15-5 record overall.

The Frontier Athletic Conference tournament champion Hillsboro girls seventh grade basketball team is pictured, from left, Sam Tipton, Maddie Dearmon, Kallie Fraley, Emma Tinnell, coach Carey Juillerat, Teighton Bledsoe, Blake Herdman, Addi Huff and Camryn Spruell. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_FAC-Champs.jpg The Frontier Athletic Conference tournament champion Hillsboro girls seventh grade basketball team is pictured, from left, Sam Tipton, Maddie Dearmon, Kallie Fraley, Emma Tinnell, coach Carey Juillerat, Teighton Bledsoe, Blake Herdman, Addi Huff and Camryn Spruell. Submitted photo