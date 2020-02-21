Boys AP poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (11) 21-1 137

2, Lakewood St. Edward (3) 19-1 119

3, Gahanna Lincoln 21-1 104

4, Cols. South 20-1 87

5, Hilliard Bradley 20-2 77

6, Green 18-2 60

7, Youngs. Boardman 19-1 48

8, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 20-2 46

9, Cin. La Salle 19-3 19

(tie) Cols. Walnut Ridge 18-4 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 16. Chillicothe 12.

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (7) 21-0 126

2, Akr. SVSM (4) 16-4 117

3, Trotwood-Madison (1) 20-2 95

4, Cin. Wyoming 21-0 90

5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 16-3 73

6, Heath 22-0 59

7, Thornville Sheridan 19-3 35

8, Tol. Rogers 19-3 32

(tie) Sandusky 19-1 32

10, Jackson 19-3 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 20. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6) 18-3 111

2, Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 20-1 106

3, Versailles (4) 21-1 98

4, Richwood N. Union (2) 20-0 86

(tie) Cin. Deer Park 18-1 86

6, Proctorville Fairland 20-2 54

7, Willard 19-2 51

(tie) Sardinia Eastern 21-1 51

9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 19-3 33

10, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20-2 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 13. Atwater Waterloo 13. Metamora Evergreen 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Columbus Grove (11) 21-0 132

2, Antwerp 21-0 102

3, New Boston Glenwood (1) 21-1 92

4, Peebles 19-2 75

5, Lucas 18-1 62

6, Zanesville Rosecrans 19-2 58

7, Richmond Hts. (2) 17-4 55

8, Berlin Hiland 16-4 51

9, Tol. Christian 18-2 42

10, Glouster Trimble 17-3 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Mogadore 12.