Boys AP poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (11) 21-1 137
2, Lakewood St. Edward (3) 19-1 119
3, Gahanna Lincoln 21-1 104
4, Cols. South 20-1 87
5, Hilliard Bradley 20-2 77
6, Green 18-2 60
7, Youngs. Boardman 19-1 48
8, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 20-2 46
9, Cin. La Salle 19-3 19
(tie) Cols. Walnut Ridge 18-4 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 16. Chillicothe 12.
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (7) 21-0 126
2, Akr. SVSM (4) 16-4 117
3, Trotwood-Madison (1) 20-2 95
4, Cin. Wyoming 21-0 90
5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 16-3 73
6, Heath 22-0 59
7, Thornville Sheridan 19-3 35
8, Tol. Rogers 19-3 32
(tie) Sandusky 19-1 32
10, Jackson 19-3 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 20. Chillicothe Unioto 15.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6) 18-3 111
2, Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 20-1 106
3, Versailles (4) 21-1 98
4, Richwood N. Union (2) 20-0 86
(tie) Cin. Deer Park 18-1 86
6, Proctorville Fairland 20-2 54
7, Willard 19-2 51
(tie) Sardinia Eastern 21-1 51
9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 19-3 33
10, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20-2 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 13. Atwater Waterloo 13. Metamora Evergreen 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Columbus Grove (11) 21-0 132
2, Antwerp 21-0 102
3, New Boston Glenwood (1) 21-1 92
4, Peebles 19-2 75
5, Lucas 18-1 62
6, Zanesville Rosecrans 19-2 58
7, Richmond Hts. (2) 17-4 55
8, Berlin Hiland 16-4 51
9, Tol. Christian 18-2 42
10, Glouster Trimble 17-3 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Mogadore 12.