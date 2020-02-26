Wildcats season ends

MCDERMOTT – The Whiteoak Wildcats were in hopes of pulling off huge upset against the Glenwood New Boston Tigers, instead the Tigers ended the Wildcats season during the Division IV sectional semifinals Northwest High School on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 43-40.

With a 8-15 record, the Whiteoak Wildcats played with Glenwood New Boston and had the lead going into halftime by three points before Tigers defense became too much for the Wildcats to handle as New Boston swept the lead out from under Whiteoak late in the game.

Wildcats leading scorer was Josh Hughes with 12 points for the night, New Boston leading scorer was Chase Clark with 13 points and Kyle Sexton with ten points.

Whiteoak led the first quarter due to fastbreak opportunities by Freshmen Landon Barnett with five points, Josh Hughes scored four points and Carson Emery had two points to earn the lead in the quarter, 11-9.

Braydon Yeager and Nick Bailey led the way with four points each in the second quarter and Josh Hughes scored two more points to add to the lead by just three points at halftime.

New Boston came back from halftime and began to pressure Whiteoak into turning over the ball or into failed shot attempts in the third quarter to take over the lead, 32-29.

Landon Barnett led the charge for Whiteoak in the final quarter of action, though he only made three points. Barnett clearly played a huge roll in leadership in hopes of a comeback as they came back with two and three points at the end, Tigers’ Chase Clark was mistakenly left unguarded several times to make open shots to make sure that the Wildcats could not comeback for the win.

“This was great experience for my first season as head coach and I am looking forward to next year.” stated Coach Ryan Barnett

Whiteoak will be losing seniors Gavin Temple and Braydon Yeager after this season.

GAME SUMMARY

AT NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

WILDCATS 11 10 8 11 40

TIGERS 9 9 14 11 43

WHITEOAK (FG-3FG-FT-TP) NICK BAILEY 2-0-5-9 CARSON EMERY 2-0-2-6 LANDON BARNETT 1-2-0-8 JOSH HUGHES 6-0-0-12 BRAYDON YEAGER 2-0-1-5

NEW BOSTON (FG-3FG-FT-TP) MALACHI POTTS 1-0-0-2 TANNER VOLERS 0-2-0-6 KYLE SEXTON 4-0-2-10 DEVON JONES 2-0-1-5 MARCUS SAUNDERS 1-1-0-5 JEROME MCKINLEY 1-0-0-2 CHASE CLARK 5-1-0-13 TOTAL POINTS 28-12-3-43

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572 or at terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com.

Wildcats’ Carson Emery going up for a layup with New Boston defender Kyle Sexton in his face. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0525-2.jpg Wildcats’ Carson Emery going up for a layup with New Boston defender Kyle Sexton in his face. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Whiteoak fall to the New Boston Tigers, 43-40