2020 Wrestling Sectional Tournament: Div. II


McClain finishes in 5th, Hillsboro comes in 7th

Submitted story | The Times-Gazette

First placer finisher Kade Rawlins of McClain against Panthers’ David Tyndell during the Sectional Tournament for Division II wrestling.

Chris Hoppes | For The Times-Gazette

Kaiden Boris of Hillsboro against Waverly’s Abbi Montgomery, Boris finished in fourth place in the Sectional Tournament.


Chris Hoppes | For The Times-Gazette

Division II Sectional wrestling was held Saturday, March. 29, at Washington High School.

Sectional Tournament Division II Team Results:

1. Miami Trace

2. WCH Washington

3. Fairfield Union

4. Logan Elm

5. McClain

6. Unioto

7. Hillsboro

8. Circleville

9. Waverly

—————————————————————————

Results for the McClain Tigers at Sectionals:

2nd- Lucas Jansen, 132 weight class, (26-13)

2nd- Ethan Burns, 138 weight class, (17-21)

1st- Quinton Smith, 152 weight class, (28-10)

3rd- Phil Waters, 195 weight class, (30-9)

1st- Kade Rawlins, 220 weight class, (12-3)

3rd- Kai Borrelli, 285 weight class, (12-12)

—————————————————————————

Results for the Hillsboro Indians at Sectionals:

4th- Xander Hardin, 220 weight class, (12-17)

3rd- Justin Conn, 182 weight class, (20-14)

3rd- Scott Eastes, 160 weight class, (24-10)

5th- Ryan Mau, 138 weight class, (9-32)

5th- Isaac Lewis, 132 weight class, (9-7)

4th- Kaiden Boris, 120 weight class, (11-25)

Full Results: www.baumspage.com

