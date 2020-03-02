2020 Wrestling Sectional Tournament: Div. II

Division II Sectional wrestling was held Saturday, March. 29, at Washington High School.
Sectional Tournament Division II Team Results:
1. Miami Trace
2. WCH Washington
3. Fairfield Union
4. Logan Elm
5. McClain
6. Unioto
7. Hillsboro
8. Circleville
9. Waverly
—————————————————————————
Results for the McClain Tigers at Sectionals:
2nd- Lucas Jansen, 132 weight class, (26-13)
2nd- Ethan Burns, 138 weight class, (17-21)
1st- Quinton Smith, 152 weight class, (28-10)
3rd- Phil Waters, 195 weight class, (30-9)
1st- Kade Rawlins, 220 weight class, (12-3)
3rd- Kai Borrelli, 285 weight class, (12-12)
—————————————————————————
Results for the Hillsboro Indians at Sectionals:
4th- Xander Hardin, 220 weight class, (12-17)
3rd- Justin Conn, 182 weight class, (20-14)
3rd- Scott Eastes, 160 weight class, (24-10)
5th- Ryan Mau, 138 weight class, (9-32)
5th- Isaac Lewis, 132 weight class, (9-7)
4th- Kaiden Boris, 120 weight class, (11-25)
Full Results: www.baumspage.com