2020 Wrestling Sectional Tournament: Div. II

Division II Sectional wrestling was held Saturday, March. 29, at Washington High School.

Sectional Tournament Division II Team Results:

1. Miami Trace

2. WCH Washington

3. Fairfield Union

4. Logan Elm

5. McClain

6. Unioto

7. Hillsboro

8. Circleville

9. Waverly

Results for the McClain Tigers at Sectionals:

2nd- Lucas Jansen, 132 weight class, (26-13)

2nd- Ethan Burns, 138 weight class, (17-21)

1st- Quinton Smith, 152 weight class, (28-10)

3rd- Phil Waters, 195 weight class, (30-9)

1st- Kade Rawlins, 220 weight class, (12-3)

3rd- Kai Borrelli, 285 weight class, (12-12)

Results for the Hillsboro Indians at Sectionals:

4th- Xander Hardin, 220 weight class, (12-17)

3rd- Justin Conn, 182 weight class, (20-14)

3rd- Scott Eastes, 160 weight class, (24-10)

5th- Ryan Mau, 138 weight class, (9-32)

5th- Isaac Lewis, 132 weight class, (9-7)

4th- Kaiden Boris, 120 weight class, (11-25)

Full Results: www.baumspage.com

First placer finisher Kade Rawlins of McClain against Panthers’ David Tyndell during the Sectional Tournament for Division II wrestling.

Kaiden Boris of Hillsboro against Waverly’s Abbi Montgomery, Boris finished in fourth place in the Sectional Tournament.