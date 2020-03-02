HHS bowl at state

COLUMBUS – Hillsboro Indians Varsity Boys competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Bowling Tournament, it was held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Friday, Feb. 28.

The State Finals consisted of the top 16 teams out of 209 Division II High School Bowling teams.

Hillsboro bowled games of 887, 989, 965 and Baker games of 215, 148, 147 to end up placing 11th in the state.

Senior Hayden Miller was the top scorer for Hillsboro with a 641 series, and was named to the All Ohio Honorable Mention team. He was the 11th highest bowler of the day.

He was followed by Hillsboro Indians’ Junior Jawaun Jones with a 600 series and Freshman Zach Ison with a 599 series.

Hillsboro’s Hunter Springer placed 64th for the event and Bryce Bledsoe finished 134th overall, followed by Tyler Snapp in the 200th place.

2020 OHSAA State Boys Division II Bowling Tournament ‐

1. PENINSULA WOODRIDGE

2. HEATH

3. FAIRPORT HARBOR

4. COLDWATER

5. URBANA

6. GIRARD

7. MECHANICSBURG

8. GALION

9. CHILLICOTHE UNIOTO

10. WOOSTER TRIWAY

11. HILLSBORO

12. SANDUSKY PERKINS

13. GNADENHUTTEN INDIAN VALLEY

14. UNION CITY MISSISSINAWA VALLEY

15. SPRINGFIELD GREENON

16. CALEDONIA RIVER VALLEY

Full Results : https://ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Bowling/Bowling-2019-20/2020-Bowling-State-Tournament-Coverage

Hillsboro Indians varsity boys bowling team places 11th overall at the Division II State Championship. Indians' Hayden Miller earns honorable mention at the State Championship.