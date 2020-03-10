Greenfield Youth Summer League sign-ups

Registration for Greenfield Youth Summer League is now through end of March.

Registration for the Greenfield Youth Summer League Program is going on now. Forms are available at the city building. They can be completed and either dropped off on the third floor of the city building, or mailed to the attention of: Finance Office, 300 Jefferson St., P.O. Box 300, Greenfield, OH 45123. No registrations will be accepted after March 30.

The tentative season schedule is May 18 through July 10.

Age divisions are (children must be of age by June 1): T-ball, ages 3 and 4; coach pitch- minor, ages 5 and 6; coach pitch-major, ages 7 and 8; B-League, ages 9 and 10; A-League, ages 11 and 13.

The costs are: $35 for one child, $65 for two children, $90 for three children, and $20 per child after three children. Payments are to be made at the time of registration.

If anyone has questions or is interested in participating as a coach, umpire, or team sponsor, contact the city manager’s office by calling 937-981-3500 or by email at citymanager@greenfieldohio.net.

