Cumberland earns 1st team All-AAC honor

University of Cincinnati senior Jarron Cumberland was named to the American Athletic Conference first team men’s basketball squad Tuesday.

Cincinnati, who shared The American’s regular season title with Houston and Tulsa, also placed Trevon Scott on the first team.

Cumberland, a 2016 graduate of Wilmington High School, was the 2019 American Player of the Year. He was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year his freshman year.

Individual awards for the AAC will be announced Wednesday by the league.

Cincinnati (20-10, 13-5 AAC) has earned a share of its third AAC regular-season championship in seven years and grabbed the top seed in this week’s American Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bearcats will play 1 p.m. Friday on ESPN2 in quarterfinal round action against the winner of Thursday’s UCF-USF first-round matchup.

A gifted scorer and decision maker, Cumberland enters the postseason averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 assists in 2019-20. He finished league play ranked among the AAC’s leaders in seven categories: assists (second at 6.1), scoring (fourth at 16.8), assist-to-turnover ratio (seventh at 1.5), minutes played (eighth at 34.9), blocks (10th at 0.9), free throw percentage (10th at .787) and field goal percentage (14th at .402).

Since moving to the point guard position, Cumberland has averaged 17.8 points and 6.3 assists over the last 13 games.

Cumberland’s name appears throughout the UC record book as his career comes to a close. The senior enters the AAC Championship seventh in school history in both points (1,782) and assists (415), making him one of only four Bearcats (Oscar Robertson, Steve Logan and Deonta Vaughn) to surpass 1,700 points and 400 assists in a career. His 437 made free throws are the most in AAC history.

Cumberland’s conference awards throughout his career also include 2019 AAC Player of the Year, 2019 AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, 2019 First Team All-AAC selection (unanimous) and 2017 All-Rookie Team selection. He was named the AAC Player of the Week five times and tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll four times.

Jarron Cumberland | David Slaughter Photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_BKC20_Jarron_DS.jpg Jarron Cumberland | David Slaughter Photo