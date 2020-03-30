Baseball and Softball Sign-ups
At Richard Shaffer Park
Both Boys and Girls Sign-up will take place at the concession stand at the boys complex.
Ages are as of Aug. 31.
Boys
C League 9 & 10 year olds
A League 11 & 12 year olds
Pony League 13 & 14 year olds
Babe Ruth League 15, 16, &17 year olds
Girls
C League 9 & 10 year olds
A/B League 11, 12 & 13 year olds
AA League 14, 15, 16, & 17 year olds
______________________________________________________
Please know your tee shirt size when you register.
The registration fee of $60.00 will be due when you register.
Sign-ups after the drafts will be put on a waiting list.
Registration forms are available to be printed from our web site. www.shafferpark.com
Please be sure indicate Boys or Girls league and mark shirt size.
Pre-register by mailing to Shaffer Park Baseball/Softball/ P.O. Box 158
Uniform shirts will not be ordered until fee is paid.
_____________________________________________________
Their will NOT be in-person sign ups.
If you have printed a registration off and want to drop it off at the office you may do that between 1 P.M. and 3 P.M.
We would like to encourage everyone to print a registration off the website and mail it to post office box 158.
At this time there is expected to still hope in having a full season.
If the summer program would have to cancel the season your money would be refunded.