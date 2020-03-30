Baseball and Softball Sign-ups

At Richard Shaffer Park

Both Boys and Girls Sign-up will take place at the concession stand at the boys complex.

Ages are as of Aug. 31.

Boys

C League 9 & 10 year olds

A League 11 & 12 year olds

Pony League 13 & 14 year olds

Babe Ruth League 15, 16, &17 year olds

Girls

C League 9 & 10 year olds

A/B League 11, 12 & 13 year olds

AA League 14, 15, 16, & 17 year olds

______________________________________________________

Please know your tee shirt size when you register.

The registration fee of $60.00 will be due when you register.

Sign-ups after the drafts will be put on a waiting list.

Registration forms are available to be printed from our web site. www.shafferpark.com

Please be sure indicate Boys or Girls league and mark shirt size.

Pre-register by mailing to Shaffer Park Baseball/Softball/ P.O. Box 158

Uniform shirts will not be ordered until fee is paid.

_____________________________________________________

Their will NOT be in-person sign ups.

If you have printed a registration off and want to drop it off at the office you may do that between 1 P.M. and 3 P.M.

We would like to encourage everyone to print a registration off the website and mail it to post office box 158.

At this time there is expected to still hope in having a full season.

If the summer program would have to cancel the season your money would be refunded.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Baseball-No-4.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_softball-logo-3.jpg