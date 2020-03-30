HHS track prep for 2020 at home

The Hillsboro Lady Indians track and field team work on improving their art from home during this time of shutdown from the covid-19 pandemic that began effecting our daily lives in early March.

Coach Rob Snavely is coming into his first season as head coach of the Hillsboro Lady Indians girls track and field team after being assistant coach for the past 12 years.

Coach Snavely had been having to work with his girls by phone conversation at this time when he is not allowed to be in contact with his student athletes.

Snavely stated “Our plan of attack has simply been to give as much information to our athletes as possible.”

“Anytime there are updates from the school district or Ohio High School Athletic Association, I pass those along to the athletes on the team. That is really the best that we can do until we are back in school or just find out what will be happening next for us.”

“Coach Molyet and I came up with workouts for the entire team. We split the workouts up between throwers, sprinters, and distance runners.”

“There is some flexibility built in to the workouts. In my latest email I told them that they need to be following the workouts.”

“We may only have a week or so before our first meets. And if that happens, they need to come back in shape. We will be working on jumping, block starts, hand-offs, throwing.”

“We will have to work on a lot of technique and team stuff. If our athletes follow the conditioning plan, they will be ready.” said Coach Rob Snavely

Hillsboro have six seniors for the 2020 season that have hopes are of taking home another Frontier Athletic Conference championship again after coming in first in the FAC in the 2019 season.

The seniors for Hillsboro Lady Indians track and field:

Keeley Schurman

Jaeleigh Hart

Lucy Hart

Jenna Garen

Natalie Spencer

Christine Page

Lady Indians track and field will have 10 returning lettermen for the season.

For this upcoming season Hillsboro Indians have these individuals returning for the program that are expected to be great leadership:

Keeley Schurman – 4 x 800 Relay (4th Place), 1600 Run (7th Place), 3200 Meter Run (8th Place)

Lucy Hart – Pole Vault (4th Place), 4 x 800 Relay (4th Place)

Jaeleigh Hart – 4 x 200 Relay (1st Place), 400 Meter Dash (5th Place), 4 x 400 Relay (2nd Place)

Cierra Lively – High Jump (1st Place), 100 Hurdles (4th Place), 300 Hurdles (3rd Place), 4 x 400 Relay (2nd Place)

Sydney Callahan – 4 x 200 Relay (1st Place), 400 Meter Dash (4th Place), Long Jump (2nd Place) 4 x 400 Relay (2nd Place)

Anne Throckmorton – 4 x 100 Relay (4th Place),

Eden Edenfield – Pole Vault (3rd Place), 100 Meter Dash (3rd Place), 4 x 200 Relay (1st Place), 200 Meter Dash (2nd Place)

McKenzie Dietrick – Discus (6th Place)

Riley Barton – High Jump (3rd Place), 300 Hurdles (8th Place),

Bre Karnes – 4 x 100 Relay (4th Place)

Springs sports were expected to start back up on April. 6, or until OHSAA says otherwise at this point in time.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572 or email terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com

Hillsboro senior Jaeleigh Hart running the 4×200 relay during the 2019 season https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Jaeleigh-Hart-girls-4×200-relay-2.jpg Hillsboro senior Jaeleigh Hart running the 4×200 relay during the 2019 season