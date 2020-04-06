MHS softball is family

The McClain Lady Tigers softball head coach Ed Bolender went into his seventh year coaching was expecting to have a run at the Frontier Athletic Conference championship with a very special team for the 2020 season after only losing three seniors in 2019 and having 15-8 overall record and 7-3 in the FAC for that season.

Coach Bolender and his team stays hopeful for the 2020 season by having the girls do individual batting and throwing during this covid-19 pandemic.

“We told the girls to keep getting swings and keep throwing as much as they can when this first hit. At this point though the main thing is that the girls just stay healthy and stay strong both physically and mentally.” stated Coach Bolender

The Lady Tigers had five seniors to lead the team this season, Cierra Bolender, Beckley Smith(Second team All Southeast District), Kaylee Stevenson(Honorable Mention All District), Kaleigh Easter, and Kayla Anderson.

McClain had juniors Josie Crabtree returning also, she was First team FAC and First team All SE District, Kyla Burchett, Brianna Weller, and Brooke Beatty.

Newcomers Cam McCoy, Delaney Hutchinson, Kendall Penwell and Brianna Van Dyke were expected to make an impact for the Lady Tigers also if the time comes for the softball season to begin this spring.

“It’s been a big change for them in their day to day life. We can get them back to being ready to play softball if and when that time comes.”

“I hate that it’s hit and hate the fact that we don’t get to spend the time together, it’s a special group we have this year they just all get along and genuinely care about one another.”

The Ohio High School Athletic Association stated when this pandemic began to shutdown schools and businesses that all high school sports were to begin canceling or postponing until future notice.

Coach Bolender stated “You hear it all the time but this truest is more like a family than a team, so yeah we’re excited to get back together to play the game we all love but we’re even more excited to just get together and spend the time together.”

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572 or email terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com

McClain Lady Tigers Josie Crabtree pitching during the 2019 softball season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_DSC_0084-3-.jpg McClain Lady Tigers Josie Crabtree pitching during the 2019 softball season. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette