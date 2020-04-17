Fairfield appreciation for 2020 athletes

Fairfield High School tries to have hope though they have never witnessed anything of this sort of situation to ever happen and that there is no telling what the future holds for the students and the sports that they intend be apart of this spring.

The spring sports for 2020 have been postponed since March. 12, and were intended to start back up in early April but the Governor of Ohio did not feel that our state was at a safe point yet so a statewide stay-at-home order was put into play to determine rather or not if it normal life activity could finally start once again on May. 1.

Fairfield Lions Athletic Director Tony Williams stated “This has truly been a uncharted territory for all of us. I truly feel for our spring sports athletes, especially our seniors. They are looking at the possibility of their athletic careers coming to a close without the proper way to finish them.”

During this time, numerous students from freshmen just wanting to play high school sports up to the senior class just wanting to end their high school years with memories before joining the work force or going off to college.

The kids at Fairfield High School are just hoping for light at the end of the tunnel during this upsetting period when they are wanting to be playing sports and other activities in their lives.

With the stay-at-home order still in effect, their is absolutely no in person contact with students and their coaches at this point in time, which means no team practices for spring sports, most coaches have been working with the student athletes through social media by assigning workouts with hope that the students will be in shape when and if they get to take part in spring sports.

“With the stay at home order, it has an effect on all of our sports. We aren’t sure about Summer Activities and into the fall Athletics. We are trying to make preparations for any and all possibilities. In the end, we want all of our student athletes to have the best experience possible with the given circumstances.” said Tony Williams

Tony Williams spoke about the #BeTheLight program that was started in Ohio to shine light on the class of 2020 and he said “Many Athletic Directors have been trying to find the proper way to show our Athletes and especially our seniors we are thinking of them. That is where the #BeTheLight program started. Lights have been turning on at stadiums across Ohio for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of the class of 2020. Also, we can show our appreciation for those on the front line working to keep us safe and our communities going.”

On May. 1, the Governor has announced that the economy will slowly start opening back up in hopes that schools will open back up in time so the Ohio High School Athletic Association will get the “okay” to get back to sport springs also.

Fairfield High School turned the score board on and put 20:20 on the clock to show appreciation for the class of 2020. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_IMG_20200414_205413.jpg Fairfield High School turned the score board on and put 20:20 on the clock to show appreciation for the class of 2020. Fairfield Athletic Director Tony Williams | For The Times-Gazette