Shed the light on 2020 seniors

On May. 20, McClain Tigers and Fairfield Lions turned the lights on at 20:20 at their football and soccer fields, and softball and baseball diamonds along with several other schools in Ohio to remind the class of 2020 that they are being thought of during this time.

The Ohio High School Association announced on earlier that same day that remainder of the school year and spring sports had been canceled due to Covid-19.

McClain High School Principal Jason Potts stated “The seniors will still have a graduation on May. 22, and the student athletes will be acknowledged for the sports that they were going be apart of this coming spring.”

“The students and teaching staffs are very hurt about the decision made by Governor DeWine but it was a decision that had to be made to beat this pandemic.”

May. 1, was intended to be the date to startup date for spring sports but the day will not come for 2020 high school spring sports due to schools being canceled too.

McClain Tigers new varsity baseball coach Kenny Branscom was ready to start backup with his new team but he said “I offered to help them with them find summer league teams to play for, and I will be around to watch each and everyone of them no matter where they decide to play.”

“Words are hard to form in a time like this, but I am here for my guys and I will do anything I can to help them through this trying time.”

McClain boys track and field coach Steve Roble stated “All we can do is wait and see what the OHSAA says what we are allowed to do after all of this.”

Fairfield Lions Athletic Director Tony Williams stated “We are hopeful for summer league baseball and softball programs and that fall sports will begin on Aug. 1.”

Coach Ed Bolender was left speechless after finding out that he won’t get to see his extremely talented group of girls on his softball team which one being his daughter and senior Cierra Bolender that he will never get to see pitch for the McClain Lady Tigers again.

“As much as it hurts to lose these seniors (all of who would have played major roles this year) we do have lots of young talent coming back to return next year.”

“We have been waiting for a long time to have this junior and senior classes together. I just don’t really have any words at this time more than that, it’s just sadness and disappointment, these seniors are very special.”

McClain High School intends to possibly turn the lights on again at the school on May. 20, before Graduation to recognize to the seniors of 2020 one last time.

During this time the OHSAA has not stated what the future holds for high school sports.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

McClain High School lights up the scoreboard with 20:20 on the clock. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_mhs1-1.jpg McClain High School lights up the scoreboard with 20:20 on the clock. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Fairfield Lions lit up the soccer field for the class of 2020. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_IMG_20200414_205413-2.jpg Fairfield Lions lit up the soccer field for the class of 2020. Fairfield Lions Athletic Director Tony Williams | For The Times-Gazette McClain Lady Tigers softball coach Ed Bolender lights up the the softball field for his senior softball players. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_mhs3-1.jpg McClain Lady Tigers softball coach Ed Bolender lights up the the softball field for his senior softball players. Michael Seely of Seely Portraits | For The Times-Gazette