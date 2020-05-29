Quaker Quarantine Virtual 5K 2020

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College department of athletics is partnering with the advancement office to put on a virtual 5K at the end of June. Registration is open now and will run through June 24.

This virtual 5K event is fun, competitive for some, but ultimately a way to give back to athletics on campus as spring sports were cut short and fall sports begin to start back up. The advancement team has created this event to raise funds for each individual athletics team based on participation!

This will be a virtual 5K that will take place over the week of June 22nd-29th. Once you sign up, you will wait until this time frame to run/walk your 5K. The location of the 5K is your choice, the day you run is your choice within the 22nd-29th and the team you are supporting is your choice! You will be able to submit your time via this webpage during this week’s time frame.

In addition to supporting these college teams we will award prizes to five winners from this virtual race! We want this to be fun and create a friendly competition, but if you aren’t worried about the time you run/walk this 5K in, you still have a chance to win awesome prizes by being the “Best Dressed WC Quaker Quarantine Runner” all you have to do is dress in WC gear!

Race Winning Catagories:

1) Best Male Time (non-WC Student)

2) Best Female Time (non-WC Student)

3) Best Male Time – WC Student

4) Best Female Time – WC Student

5) Best Dressed in WC Gear shared on Social Media with #QuakerQuarantineVirtual5K

Cost: $35 for alumni, parents, and friends of the college. $25 for incoming or current students – this option is available upon registration.

In addition to participating in this Virtual 5K everyone will receive a race t-shirt!

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_wilmington-college-logo-1.jpg