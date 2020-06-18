Mavericks knock off the dust

The Hillsboro Mavericks senior team begin to work out the kinks of the game as they begin to battle back from a 0-5 weekend to start out the season.

Coach Scott Morgan stated “It took some time for the kids to knock off the rust and to get back to playing the game the way they know how after being away from it for some time now.”

Mavericks took losses at the hand of Ohio Naturals, and Jefferson Co on Friday, June 12, Hillsboro fell short to the Troy Bombers and MV Prospects on Saturday in a double header, and Sunday the Greenville Thunder 19U handed the Mavericks there final loss for the Troy tournament.

“Ian Wiles of Eastern High School, Briar Bourne of Lynchburg-Clay, and Luke Magulac of Hillsboro have been big part of the winning efforts for this team in the past weeks.” stated Coach Morgan

Hillsboro started off the week on Tuesday by winning against Portsmouth Post 23 and breaking even with the Chillicothe 757 Colts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The senior team is now 3-5 going into Friday where they will be taking part in double headers at the wooden bat tournament at Richard Shaffer Park on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.

Mavericks will be playing the Chillicothe 757 Colts at 10:00 a.m. and Piqua at 3:00 p.m., on Friday and on Saturday, will be up against the Troy Bombers at 10:00 a.m. and Portsmouth at 12:30 a.m.

Remainder of the senior season schedule:

June Schedule

6/19 Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament

6/20 Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament

6/21 Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament (Championship)

6/24 Lancaster 6:00 Shaffer Park

6/26 Jadwin Tournament

6/27 Jadwin Tournament

6/28 Jadwin Tournament

6/30 At Springfield DH at 6:00 PM

July Schedule

7/1 At Piqua 9-inning at 6:30 PM Fountain Park

7/6 Springfield DH at 6:00 PM Shaffer Park

7/8 Chillicothe 757 DH at 6:00 PM Shaffer Park

7/9 At Portsmouth 5:30 Branch Rickey Park

7/11 At Waverly DH 11:00 AM Piketon HS

7/12 At Mustangs Post 303 DH at 12:00 PM Vinton Co HS

7/14 At Columbus Braves 6:30 PM

7/15 At Lancaster 6:00 Beaver Field

7/19 Regional Tournament Begins VA Memorial Stad

