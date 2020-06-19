Hillsboro youth football workouts have kicked off on June 10, at Liberty Park to help bring the kids back a little bit of normality from the long year that has been 2020 so far while waiting for the state mandate to play contact sports.

As of right now everything is no contact until further notice so JC Captain, Jason Young, and Charles Newton have been holding workouts every Wednesday for the 3rd-8th graders interested in playing Hillsboro football.

Hillsboro youth football usually consists of 60 to 80 kids come out to the program before the Covid-19 pandemic, during the voluntary workouts are consisting of 15 in the morning workout to 25 kids in the evening workouts.

“We are working with each age group clear up to eighth grade since it’s all unofficial, any time you can get an advantage and knock four months of rust off to prepare for when the time to play football is here.” stated 20 year Coach Jason Young

“These kids have been through a lot in 2020, so they need to get back to where they need to be and sports offer that.”

“It’s not all about football, it is about life and lesson about working hard and fighting through adversity and our motto is “one tribe”, band together against everything.” said Coach Jason Young

Hillsboro youth football is expected to start contact practices and playing games the week after summer league baseball and softball is over at Richard Shaffer Park.

The youth football program is possibly in the works of getting a football camp started to work with the kids coming up in the program in the near future.

Jackson and Chillicothe are two of the teams that usually play in the youth program with Hillsboro, as the youth program tries to copy the high school schedule as much as possible.

Annia Young preparing to catch the football during Friday afternoon workouts at the youth football field at Liberty Park. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_DSC_1151.jpg Annia Young preparing to catch the football during Friday afternoon workouts at the youth football field at Liberty Park. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette JaMar Young waiting patiently for the football to be thrown to him after running a route on Friday, June 19. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_DSC_1160.jpg JaMar Young waiting patiently for the football to be thrown to him after running a route on Friday, June 19. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette JaZon Young looking the ball into his hands during a passing exercise. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_DSC_1169.jpg JaZon Young looking the ball into his hands during a passing exercise. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro eighth grader Logan Ritchie shown going out for a pass after running a route at the Hillsboro youth football field. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_DSC_1173.jpg Hillsboro eighth grader Logan Ritchie shown going out for a pass after running a route at the Hillsboro youth football field. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette