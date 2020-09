The visiting Hillsboro girls soccer team outran the Wilmington Lady Hurricane for a 7-1 victory Saturday, while the Hillsboro boys suffered a 2-0 set back at Wilmington High School.

The WHS reserve girls soccer team tied Hillsboro 2-2 in a game played prior to the varsity contest.

The victory in the non-league boys match put the Hurricane at 2-0 on the year, with both wins recorded by shoutout.

The Hurricane reserve boys squad was a 2-0 winner over the Indians.

