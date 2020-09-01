Fairfield girls rally in 2nd half

The Fairfield girls soccer team recorded a 4-1 victory in non-league action Saturday at Miami Trace.

With the future uncertain in this time of COVID, the Lady Panthers took the opportunity to recognize their six seniors.

The first half was very even and the score was 0-0 at the half, Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis explained.

“(Fairfield) had more steam for the second half and started to control the game more,” Francis said.

Fairfield scored at the 35:09, 30:31, and 8:46 marks.

Miami Trace scored with 5:33 to play in the match.

“Magarah Bloom took a free kick for us and Kaylie Lott followed it in to get the goal,” Francis said.

Fairfield scored one more goal at the 1:51 mark for the final score of 4-1.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record Herald in Washington C.H.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Fairfield-new-logo.jpg