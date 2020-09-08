Frost, Baril claim Ohio Classic titles

Fairfield’s Cohen Frost and McClain’s Geneve Baril claimed the boys and girls individual titles, respectively, and Fairfield captured the boys team championship at the 2020 Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza held Saturday at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

Frost, a senior, finished in a time of 17:27, easily outdistancing runner up Bo Little of Miami Trace who turned in a time of 18:10.

Baril, a senior, also finished with a comfortable margin of victory, recording a time of 20:22 compared to runner-op Katy Seas of North Adams who finished with a time of 20:31.

Boys team results were: Fairfield 27, Miami Trace 39, Western Brown 72, East Clinton 117, Hillsboro 145 and McClain 148.

Girls team scores were: Pickerington North 26, Western Brown 83, Fairfield 94, Hillsboro 96, East Clinton 105 and McClain 107.

There were 70 boys entered in the race. Following is a list of Highland County runners that finished in the top 50:

1. Cohen Frost, Fairfield, 17:27

4. Blake Haines, Fairfield, 18:30

7. Brant Haines, Fairfield, 19:31

11. Dalton Hampton, Fairfield, 20:32

12. Nathan Vidourek, Fairfield, 20:40

19. Nolan Campbell, Fairfield, 21:31

20. Robert Surritt, McClain, 21:55

26. Britton Campbell, Fairfield, 22:40

27. Owen Ryan, Hillsboro, 22:42

29. Garet Thompson, Hillsboro, 22:58

30. Jackson Crago, McClain, 23:01

32. Mason Reichman, McClain, 23:23

33. Kaehi Mhania, Hillsboro, 23:26

36. Ethan Kiser, Fairfield, 23:36

45. Gavin Cox, Fairfield, 24:54

50. Orrie Friend, Fairfield, 26:05

There were 85 girls entered in the race. Following is a list of the Highland County runners that finished in the top 50:

1. Geneve Baril, McClain, 20:22

16. Bryauana Bailey, Hillsboro, 23:31

17. Emily Letts, Hillsboro, 23:52

23. Emily Price, Fairfield, 24:10

27. Anna Davis, Fairfield, 24:25

34. Makenna Calwell, Fairfield, 25:45

35. Allison Browning, Hillsboro, 25:50

39. Nayomie Ludwick, Fairfield, 26:10

40. Katrina Sturgeon, McClain, 26:12

43. Makenzie Miller, Fairfield, 26:50

44. Brooklyn Lucarello, Hillsboro, 26:52.

The high schoolers race 3.2 miles.

There were also two-mile boys and girls middle school races. Hillsboro seventh-grader Taylor Thoroman won the girls race in 14:35. The runner up was Fayetteville seventh-grader Alexis Deffren in 14:53.

Hillsboro won the middle school boys team title. Peebles seventh-grader Grady Myers won the race in 12:29 and Miami Trace seventh-grader Ian Rayburn was the runner-up in 13:49.

Boys team scores were: Hillsboro 35, Western Brown 52, Peebles 59 and Eastern Brown 69.

Girls team scores were: Western Brown 34, Eastern Brown 57, Miami Trace 63 and Fairfield 80.

Following are the Highland County individual results in the boys race that had 46 entrants:

3. Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro, 13:51

4. Ryan Howland, Hillsboro, 13:55

8. Riley Cummins, Greenfield, 14:40

9. Christopher Sowders, Hillsboro, 14:45

10. Logan McIntosh, Fairfield, 14:54

16. Nicholas Alvarez, Greenfield, 15:18

17. Nathan Alvarez, Greenfield, 15:31

19. Cooper Swope, Hillsboro, 15:42

21. Ely Mustard, Fairfield, 15:46

26. Robbie Schneider, Hillsboro, 17:00

30. Dane Hodson, Fairfield, 17:43

33. Curtis Pegram, Hillsboro, 18:15

Following are the Highland County individual results in the girls race that had 43 entrants:

1. Taylor Thorman, Hillsboro, 14:35

4. Kennedy Sexton, Hillsboro, 15:41

6. Olivia Covault, Hillsboro, 15:46

10. Ginny Trent, Fairfield, 16:42

11. Karli Parker, Greenfield, 16:49

13. Liv Stegbauer, Greenfield, 17:18

14. Reese Roble, Greenfield, 17:23

15. Cheyenne Byler, Fairfield, 17:26

16. Jobey Hatten, Fairfield, 17:28

24. Laura Barber, Greenfield, 18:39

35. Halle Jones, Fairfield, 21:30

37. Emelia Roehm, Fairfield, 22:02

