McClain girls rally at Miami Trace

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team hosted the McClain Lady Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 15. Miami Trace took a 2-0 lead, only to have McClain rally and post a 4-3 win.

“Our girls came out strong,” Miami Trace coach Caitlin Francis said.

Miami Trace scored first at the 21:49 mark with a goal from Kaylie Lott assisted by Carmen Enochs.

Magarah Bloom added a second goal with 6:41 left in the half. McClain scored with 35 seconds left in the first half making the score 2-1 at halftime.

McClain answered quickly in the second half scoring at the 30:45 and 29:34 marks. Miami Trace tied the score with a penalty kick by Bloom at the 25:02 mark.

McClain slipped through and scored once more with 11:03 left in the game for a final score of 4-3.

McClain had one goal by sophomore Payton Pryor, two goals from freshman Luca Matesic and one from senior Kerigan Pollard.

Junior goalkeeper Macey McCune had five saves for McClain.

McClain had a total of 21 shots to 12 for Miami Trace.

“Keeley Ramirez had one of her best games so far this season with a total of 15 saves in the goal, including some big saves in the first half that kept us in the game. I’m very proud of the intensity we showed on the field,” Francis said. “We made several changes coming into this game and definitely saw a huge improvement from the last couple of weeks. A large part of our strategy included man-marking Kerigan Pollard for McClain. We did well shutting her down for the majority of the game but couldn’t keep up with the speed of their other attackers.”

Miami Trace is back in action Thursday when it hosts Hillsboro at 7 p.m.

In other FAC girls soccer matches Tuesday, Chillicothe defeated Washington, 10-0, and Jackson edged Hillsboro, 1-0.

McClain's Abby Mustard (22) battles Miami Trace's Carly Smith for control of the ball Tuesday.

