Pitzer records 1,000th assist

Lynchburg-Clay’s Abby Pitzer (left) is pictured with L-C Vollyeball Coach Mackenzie Stevens at Lynchburg-Clay High School on Tuesday night. Pitzer recorded her 1,000th career assist in the Lady Mustangs Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest against the visiting West Union Lady Dragons.

