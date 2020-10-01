Greenville defeats Lady Jackets

SIDNEY – The Greenville Lady Wave closed out regular season play with a 4-1 win over the homestanding Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets.

The win gives the Lady Wave an impressive 12-6 season record playing in the tough MVL Miami Division.

Greenville senior, Emily Marchall, a 2019 First Team Miami Valley League (MVL) member won at first singles to finish the 2020 regular season with a 17-1 record.

Faith Mansfield lost at second singles while Felicity Lance was getting a win for the Lady Wave at third singles.

Greenville swept Sidney at doubles on the night with Erin Stephens and Cheyenne Hartsock winning at first doubles and Sadie Lance and Sarah Savoy closing out the night with a win at second doubles.

Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

