MT clinches FAC title at Hillsboro

The Hillsboro volleyball team suffered a 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12 loss to visiting Miami Trace on Tuesday in Frontier Athletic Conference action.

The win clinched the outright FAC title for the Lady Panthers, who are undefeated in conference play with one match remaining. Miami Trace improved to 9-0 in the conference and 15-0 overall. Second place Chillicothe already has two conference losses.

The Lady Panthers tied for the conference title a year ago with Chillicothe, both teams finishing 8-2.

The Hillsboro girls fell to 1-8 in the conference at 3-14 overall.

“The girls played hard, but struggled in serve receive. Miami Trace moves quickly and serves very aggressively,” Hillsboro coach Nichole Dickey said.

Gracie Dean had 16 digs for the Lady Indians, pushing her to over 500 digs for her career. She is a junior.

Emma Birkhimer led the Lady Indians in kills with nine and Rylie Scott had 12 assists.

In other FAC volleyball matches Tuesday, Jackson defeated Washington, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-14; and Chillicothe beat McClain, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-20.

In FAC girls soccer Tuesday, Jackson beat Washington, 6-0, and Chillicothe clinched at least a co-championship with an 11-1 win over McClain. Hillsboro beat Miami Trace, 12-0.

In FAC boys soccer Tuesday, Chillicothe beat McClain, 4-1.

Dean records 500th career dig